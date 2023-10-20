Abu Dhabi's Core42 and Amazon Web Services team up to boost UAE's digital transformation

Core42, a new entity formed through a merger of three units of Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence company G42, and Amazon Web Services have teamed up in an effort to hasten the pace of digital transformation in the UAE.

The two companies will work together to develop solutions for cloud and digital services aimed at public sector entities and enterprise customers, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The signing of the preliminary agreement was announced at the Gitex Global technology conference in Dubai.

As part of the collaboration, Core42 will become a member of the AWS Partner Network, Amazon's global community that brings together more than 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries to develop customer service offerings.

“We are eager to collaborate closely with AWS to explore and unlock new opportunities for our public and private sector customers, offering them agile and scalable solutions that foster innovation and operational transformation,” said Talal Al Kaissi, executive vice president and chief product and global partnerships officer at Core42.

The UAE has long championed the critical role digital transformation plays in its economy and society, as the country positions itself as a global centre for innovation, with Abu Dhabi leading the way.

The capital's emergence as a regional leader in digital transformation follows initiatives focused on technology that include artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, and the development of smart city initiatives across society, services and the economy.

“Our primary focus is on empowering our public and private sector clients, equipping them with cutting-edge technology to not only meet but exceed their digital transformation aspirations,” said Wojciech Bajda, head of public sector for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at AWS.

Core42 was launched at Gitex this week with a focus on delivering AI solutions and services on a national scale.

It came into existence when G42's Cloud business, research and development arm Inception and ICT unit Injazat were merged, combining the parent company's disciplines into a single platform for public sector organisations and large enterprises, centred on sovereign cloud, generative AI, cyber security and professional and managed services.

AWS, the cloud computing arm of the world's biggest e-commerce company, continues to forge partnerships with Abu Dhabi businesses to support the emirate's digital agenda.

In August, it signed an agreement with G42 Healthcare to develop a genomics, proteomics and biobanking service.