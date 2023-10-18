Electric vehicle companies NWTN and Pony.ai to join Abu Dhabi's smart transport cluster

Electric vehicle companies NWTN and Pony.ai are the latest to join Abu Dhabi's smart transport cluster, as the emirate seeks to become a major centre for the development of high-tech mobility solutions.

Star Charge, an electric vehicle charging and energy storage company, is also setting up its regional headquarters in the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (Savi) cluster at Masdar City as a base to expand its global operations, Abu Dhabi Investment Office said on Wednesday.

“The launch of Abu Dhabi's Savi cluster has already brought together global companies and talent that will develop innovative solutions and help revolutionise transportation and mobility,” Badr Al Olama, director-general of Adio, said.

“Our goal is to make a transformation impact across the world, accelerating efforts in achieving a zero-emissions future and adopting green mobility services.”

Adio this week made a series of announcements about companies that will be joining the Savi cluster. The three companies revealed on Wednesday add to six companies announced since Sunday.

The emirate’s investment office has signed deals with 25 global companies to join the cluster, Massimo Falcioni, chief competitiveness officer at Adio, told The National on earlier this week.

The 25 companies signed on by Adio are from Korea, China and the US, specialising in autonomous taxis, underwater drones, robotic installations and artificial intelligence.

Adio said Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving company Pony.ai will be able to trial its latest technologies at the Yas Island testing zone, which offers a road mobility test bed with a growing number of technology start-ups.

UAE-based smart vehicle company NWTN, which signed an initial pact with Adio, will also have access to the Yas Island testing zone.

NWTN, a green energy company specialising in premium electric vehicle products, had earlier this year launched a luxury smart passenger vehicle.

"As the UAE prepares to host Cop28, the launch of Abu Dhabi’s Savi cluster will also help to accelerate the adoption of green mobility services and propel the country and wider world towards a zero-emissions future," Adio said.