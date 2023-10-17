Google to fund new AI research centre at University of Cambridge

Google has agreed a partnership with the University of Cambridge to become the first funding partner for a new AI research centre.

The long-term agreement is intended to allow for researchers and scientists from Google and Cambridge to collaborate in the development of responsible artificial intelligence designed to benefit people.

Work at the Centre for Human-Inspired Artificial Intelligence will focus on areas such as responsible AI, robotics, human-machine interaction, health care, economic sustainability, and climate change.

On the new agreement, Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said AI can bolster economic development, job creation and overall enhancement of life quality.

Ms Donelan said: “To seize those opportunities, we must bring together insights from business and academia to encourage the safe and responsible development of AI. That is why we are welcoming the partnership which Google and the University of Cambridge have announced today.”

Matt Brittin, president of Google EMEA, emphasised the huge potential of AI to drive societal benefits and tackle major global challenges.

He underscored the importance of collaboration, saying alliances with eminent academic institutions are crucial for facilitating AI research that is both groundbreaking and people-centric.

“It’s vital that we work together to seize this opportunity,” Mr Brittin said. "By collaborating with one of our world-leading British academic institutions, we can enable AI research that is bold, responsible and designed to meet the needs of people across the country."

