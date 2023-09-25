Amazon to invest $4bn in US AI start-up Anthropic

The company will gain a minority ownership position in Anthropic as part of the deal

Amazon aims to improve customer experiences with its investment in Anthropic. Reuters

Amazon aims to improve customer experiences with its investment in Anthropic. Reuters

Alvin R Cabral
Sep 25, 2023
Amazon will invest $4 billion in US artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic as it seeks to strengthen its position in the technology, which is booming across the globe.

The world's biggest e-commerce company will get a minority ownership position in Anthropic as part of the deal, Seattle-based Amazon said in a statement on Monday.

Amazon Web Services will also become Anthropic’s primary cloud provider for mission critical workloads, including safety research and future foundation model development.

"We believe we can help improve many customer experiences, short and long-term, through our deeper collaboration [with Anthropic],” Andy Jassy, chief executive of Amazon, said.

More to follow...

Updated: September 25, 2023, 8:09 AM
