Middle East digital media hub blinx set to launch in Dubai

Blinx, a digital media hub focused on Middle Eastern youth, is set to be launched in Dubai on Thursday and aims to combat fake news and disinformation in the region.

The hub, first announced in March, seeks to produce diverse, inclusive and culturally relevant content and connect Gen Z and millennials across multiple screens, platforms and smart devices, the company said on Wednesday.

The blinx headquarters in Dubai Media City has doubled in size since March and features metaverse and extended reality studios, production facilities with VR capabilities, AI-enhanced tools, and advanced data analytics, among others.

The blinx headquarters in Dubai Media City includes metaverse and extended reality studios. Photo: blinx

It employs nearly 150 young professionals from across the Mena region.

"The launch of blinx is not just about compelling content creation. It's a digital media powerhouse that promotes storytelling excellence in a myriad of genres like entertainment, infotainment, news, trending, investigatives, business, lifestyle, sports, self-development, climate change," said Nakhle Elhage, its general manager.

Blinx' smart TV app also offers exclusive long-form content such as talk shows and live broadcasts.

The media hub seeks to connect Gen Z and millennials across multiple screens, platforms and smart devices. Photo: blinx

"Content creators and creative storytellers are on a mission to shift perspectives," Mr Elhage said.

About 55 per cent of the Mena population is under the age of 30, with nearly a quarter of them falling into the 15-29 age bracket, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The blinx business model is built on "scalability" and it will focus on local talent development, empowering the creator economy and fostering entrepreneurship throughout the Mena region, the company said.

"The magic of gamification will gradually add an interactive and fun element to storytelling, keeping end-users captivated while creating an immersive content experience," it added.