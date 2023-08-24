Meta releases new AI model to ease coding

Facebook’s parent company Meta has launched an artificial intelligence-driven large language model that can use text prompts to generate and discuss code.

Code is a system of signals, set of instructions or symbols written in a programming language for communication.

Called Code Llama, Meta’s new publicly available tool aims to help programmers write more robust and well-documented software. It has the potential to make workflows faster and more efficient for developers and lower the barrier to entry for people who are learning to code, Meta said in a statement on Thursday.

It can generate code and natural language about code, from both code and natural language prompts.

Large language models are type of generative AI that can imitate human intelligence. They can distinguish, review, translate, forecast, and produce new content – text, audio or visual – using large data sets.

“We believe an open approach to AI is best for developing new AI tools that are innovative, safe and responsible, so we are releasing Code Llama for both research and commercial use,” Meta said.

“Code Llama features enhanced coding capabilities … it can also be used for code completion and debugging,” it added.

Code Llama supports many of the popular programming languages currently used by developers, such as Python, C++, Java, PHP, Typescript [JavaScript], C# and Bash.

Globally, AI investments are projected to hit $200 billion by 2025 and could possibly have a bigger impact on gross domestic product, Goldman Sachs Economic Research said in its latest report.

Generative AI could add nearly $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy and will transform productivity across sectors with continued investment in the technology, according to a new study by consultancy McKinsey.

Programmers are using large language models to perform various tasks. These models help them to be more efficient by avoiding repetitive tasks.

Meta said Code Llama is designed to support software engineers in various sectors, including research, industry, open source projects, NGOs and different businesses.

Earlier this week, Meta launched an AI-powered translation engine that can translate languages across text and speech.