Twitter down or suffering outages

Users of the social media platform Twitter reported technical problems with it on Saturday, with word from many countries that its feeds were not loading.

There was a sharp rise of reported outages on Elon Musk’s social media platform to the website downdetector.com.

Users attempting to view feeds were met with the message: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

Others reported related issues in accessing content on the platform.

Twitter, which did not immediately comment on its latest technical hitch, has made a number of significant updates to its website and app under its new ownership.

In the latest, on Friday Twitter released an update intended to block anyone who is neither registered nor logged in to its platform from viewing tweets.

However, a day later, even those who are already logged in were reporting that they could not see other people’s account.