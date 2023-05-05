'May the Fold be with you': Google confirms it will launch its first foldable phone

Google has confirmed that it will be launching its first foldable smartphone, which will officially put it on a collision course with Samsung Electronics in the niche but growing consumer electronic device category.

The Pixel Fold will be revealed on May 10, Alphabet-owned Google said in a brief teaser video on Thursday. That falls on the day of the California-based company's I/O conference, though it did explicitly state this.

Google has also put up a dedicated page for the Pixel Fold, giving users the opportunity to sign up for updates regarding the device. It did not provide specifications or any other details, instead only saying that the “first foldable phone engineered by Google” is “nearly here”.

The revelation confirms reports last month on Google's plans to release the Pixel Fold. Its release was first reported by CNBC, citing internal documents.

Google has not divulged the specifications of the Pixel Fold, but it is reportedly a 7.6-inch inward-folding device similar to Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold series.

It will also come with a 5.8-inch cover screen, smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold's 6.2-inch design, and what was said to be the “most durable hinge on a foldable”.

There are also no details on pricing, though it is expected to cost at least $1,700, making it the most expensive in the Pixel line-up and well within range of the Galaxy Z Fold's $1,799.

It remains to be seen how the Pixel Fold will prop up the global foldable smartphone market, which has remained a niche product category, accounting for a market share of only 1.2 per cent, with 14.2 million units shipped in 2022, according to the International Data Corporation.

The growth in popularity of foldable smartphones has been largely attributed to Samsung, which pushed the category into the mainstream, starting with the original Galaxy Z Fold in 2019.

The Seoul-based company enjoys a 62 per cent market share, way ahead of second-placed Huawei's 16 per cent, latest date from Counterpoint Research shows.

Google's teaser also coincided with Star Wars Day, playing on its “May the 4th be with you” pun, which is a nod to the popular franchise's signature line, “may the Force be with you”.