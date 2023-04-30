UAE launches guide on adopting AI technology in key sectors

The UAE has launched a guide for government entities to adopt artificial intelligence technology and use it in vital sectors, from transport to education, as the country continues to keep pace with the latest digital advancements.

The generative AI guide was introduced by the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office to further enhance government work models, the government body said on Sunday.

The guide shows the potential of using generative AI to give information on government services and streamlining them for the public. These applications can automate customer service inquiries, improving response times and efficiency.

Leveraging generative AI applications, such as ChatGPT is a crucial step towards seizing significant futuristic opportunities, Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working System, said.

Its use in various sectors including education, health care and well-being holds major potential for improving development, productivity and driving a transformative shift in strategic sectors, he said.

Spending on digital technology — including IT, telecoms and emerging tech such as AI, Internet of Things, blockchain and robotics — in the UAE over the next three years is projected to reach $20 billion, according to a March report by the Boston Consulting Group.

The UAE is well positioned to double the contribution of its digital economy to gross domestic product to 19.4 per cent from 9.7 per cent within the next 10 years, the report said.

The UAE's digital economy is expected to grow to more than $140 billion in 2031, up from nearly $38 billion at present, according to a recent report by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The UAE government is committed to staying ahead of the curve in the technology and AI sectors through designing proactive strategies, working on legislative and regulatory frameworks to limit the negative use of tech, overcome these technologies’ challenges and adopting the latest digital advancements, Mr Al Olama said.

The new guide provides a comprehensive description of generative AI, explores the challenges and opportunities of various digital technologies, recommends the best approaches for effectively managing them, emphasises the importance of data privacy and explains ways of leveraging these technologies.

The guide showcases 100 use-cases and applications of generative AI, including image and video synthesis, language translation, music composition and text creation.

It also presents the implementation of several language-based tasks that ease the development of health care, education and transportation services.

"The adoption of ChatGPT can be readily integrated, exemplifying the UAE's efforts to design and establish policies and regulations that align with future approaches," the government body said.

The guide also highlights the benefits of using generative AI in education and its potential as virtual tutors or teaching assistants.