Elon Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even as advertisers return

The microblogging site will become cash flow positive in quarters to come

Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk said he is still looking for a chief executive to run the company. AP Photo
Sarmad Khan
Apr 12, 2023
Twitter is roughly breaking even, as most of the company’s advertisers have come back, and is expected to become cash flow positive in the coming quarters, its billionaire owner Elon Musk has said.

Mr Musk, who bought the microblogging site for $44 billion in October, said there were slightly under 8,000 employees when he took over. The number has come down to about 1,500, he said during an interview with the BBC on Twitter Spaces.

Asked whether he would be willing to sell Twitter if someone offered him $44bn, Mr Musk said “no” but later said he could consider it if the buyer was committed to telling the truth.

Updated: April 12, 2023, 5:47 AM
