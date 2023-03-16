Dubai unveils world’s first secured digital certificates

Digital Dubai has issued the world’s first secured digital certificates using Soulbound Token technology, which is the most advanced generation of non-fungible tokens.

This technology allows the certificate to be permanently linked to the person’s account in their digital wallet, the agency, which is tasked with bringing about the city’s digital transformation, said on Thursday.

Ownership of the certificate cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or disposed of. However, it can be verified by any party, if needed, the agency said.

Soulbound Tokens are non-transferable tokens that represent a person’s identity using blockchain technology. This could include medical records, work history and any type of information that makes up a person or entity, according to Binance.

“The accelerated pace of technological advancements has made the future closer than ever before, and here in Dubai, we are proud to have an agile government that wastes no time in embracing developments and putting them into practice to drive digital transformation and shape the future today,” said Digital Dubai's director general Hamad Al Mansoori.

“With that in mind, issuing the first self-secured digital certificate marks a new stage for e-certificates, where individuals and institutions are able to showcase their certificates and achievements in a sovereign and trusted way without relying on third parties.”

Dubai is seeking to cement its position as a global capital of the digital economy.

The national digital economy is expected to grow to more than $140 billion in 2031, up from today’s nearly $38 billion, according to a recent report by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers.

The UAE Cabinet approved the formation of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation last year as the country presses forward with plans to develop a digital economy and make use of future technology.

Dubai also announced the formation of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economylast year to focus on developing the sector.

The Dubai Cyber Innovation Park, an affiliate of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre at Digital Dubai, granted the first secured digital certificate to the first cohort of graduates from the Chief Information Security Officer Executive programme, in which 17 government and semi-government entities participated.

An “impenetrable electronic security system” will help to mitigate potential risks in the journey to digitalise all aspects of life in the Dubai, Mr Al Mansoori said.