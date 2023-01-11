Apple launches new free tool for businesses to customise their information

Apple launched a new free tool that will allow businesses to highlight their location and customise the way their information appears to users across its ecosystem of apps.

With Apple Business Connect, businesses around the world can directly manage their information in the Apple Maps place card, including adding and updating photos and logos.

Businesses can also invite customers to take actions such as ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps and present special promotions, the company said on Wednesday.

“We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services.

“Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly, and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day.”

Business owners can use their Apple ID to register for Business Connect at the self-service website.

Once a business has logged in and Apple has verified their business, they can claim their location or locations and begin updating and personalising their place card.

The company also announced Showcases, a new feature in the place card that will allow businesses to present customers with offers and incentives.

The feature is available in the US from Wednesday and will be accessible to businesses globally in the “coming months”, Apple said.

The company said Business Connect was focused on offering greater access to small businesses.

It follows other Apple services such as Tap to Pay on iPhone — which enables businesses to securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a tap on their iPhone — and Business Essentials, a subscription that brings together device management, 24/7 support and cloud storage.

The new offering from Apple comes as the world's largest company by market value saw its share prices slump at the start of this year amid concerns of inflation, supply issues and mounting concerns of a slowing global economy.

Its market capitalisation fell below $2 trillion for the first time since March 2021 on January 3, although its share prices have since recovered.

Apple's shares were trading 1.5 per cent higher at $132.69 at 9.30pm UAE time on Wednesday, taking the iPhone maker's market capitalisation to $2.29 trillion.