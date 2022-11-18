Elon Musk begins to reinstate some banned Twitter accounts but not Donald Trump’s

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday said he has begun reinstating some banned accounts on the social media platform, though former president Donald Trump remains frozen out for now.

Comedienne Kathy Griffin, whom Mr Musk banned after she impersonated him, and psychologist Jordan Peterson were allowed back on the platform, as was conservative satirical site Babylon Bee.

Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.



Trump decision has not yet been made. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Mr Musk in late October said a council would be formed to address content decisions and account reinstatements.

He claimed that no decisions “will happen before that council convenes” but no details of have been released, suggesting Mr Musk is making these decisions himself as Twitter staff continue to quit en masse.

“Trump decision has not yet been made,” Mr Musk tweeted on Friday.

Mr Trump was banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, with claims made that his account had helped incite the violence.

Griffin was suspended for impersonating Mr Musk, while Mr Peterson was kicked off the platform for calling actor Elliot Page's gender transition a “sin”. The Babylon Bee account was suspended for posting hateful content.

This comes on the heels of another chaotic day at the beleaguered social media platform, where hundreds of staff are reportedly leaving after Mr Musk's ultimatum to work “hardcore” for a so-called Twitter 2.0 under his leadership.

Meanwhile, a visual artist in San Francisco projected unflattering descriptions of Mr Musk on to the exterior of the company's headquarters, calling him “Space Karen” and “Bankruptcy Baby”, among other things.

A scrolling message outside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has called @elonmusk a "lawless oligarch, space Karen, mediocre manchild, worthless billionaire" and more @6NewsAU pic.twitter.com/PyXz0YaZmF — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) November 18, 2022

In the US, a “Karen” is a derogatory name for a white woman who makes a scene at a shop or restaurant, demanding to “speak to the manager”.

The trouble is, many Twitter users pointed out, Mr Musk is himself the manager and many other executives have quit or been fired.