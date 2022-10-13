Adio and Amazon Web Services team up to launch cloud innovation centre

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined forces to launch a new cloud innovation centre in the capital that will help spur innovation in the public and private sectors.

The AWS Cloud Innovation Centre (CIC) is part of a three-year partnership that will enable companies based in Abu Dhabi to create solutions using next-generation technologies, aimed at supporting residents, businesses and the economy, Adio said in a statement on Thursday as part of Gitex Global in Dubai.

AWS — the cloud computing unit of Amazon, the world's biggest online marketplace — has more than a dozen CICs globally. Its Abu Dhabi unit will support innovation challenges with up to $1.5 million worth of AWS credits, it said.

"With its focus on innovative solutions, the centre will be a meaningful addition to Abu Dhabi’s growing technology ecosystem, equipping organisations with tools to transform rapidly and successfully," Abdulla Al Shamsi, acting director general of Adio, said.

"We see massive potential for innovation to make a difference across multiple industries ... that will propel businesses to success and transform the lives of citizens.”

Abu Dhabi's drive to promote digital transformation is reflected in several initiatives that encourage the use of emerging technologies to expand its entrepreneurship base and contribute to the economy.

Adio, the government body responsible for attracting investment to the emirate, launched a Dh2 billion ($545m) Innovation Programme in 2020 and has been constantly attracting organisations into its fold.

This week, Adio and Siemens Energy went to partnership for an innovation centre to be set up by the German company in Abu Dhabi, as a part of efforts to accelerate its journey into net zero in the UAE and globally.

Last month, Adio joined forces with cloud health company Innovaccer to improve the accessibility, affordability and quality of health care in the UAE and Middle East.

Global companies are flocking to Abu Dhabi to set up shop. Last month, US software company Oracle opened a technology collaboration centre on Reem Island that aims to help organisations boost their bottom lines.

Amazon, meanwhile, has been actively investing in the UAE. In August, it launched its second Middle East cloud region in the UAE in partnership with Adio, while in June it opened its largest delivery station in Abu Dhabi as it scaled its operations.

AWS's CIC in Abu Dhabi was developed in line with the UAE's national agenda focusing on the future economy, and is expected to accelerate the UAE's journey towards becoming a "hotbed" for technology-driven entrepreneurship, said Wojciech Bajda, head for the public sector in the Middle East and Africa at AWS.

"The CIC will provide an opportunity for organisations to collaborate with the public and private sectors to address their most pressing challenges, test new ideas and access technology expertise," he said.