Samsung Galaxy smartphones through the years from S to Fold and Flip

Samsung versus Apple has been a battle for market dominance among the biggest in recent decades.

Like BMW versus Mercedes, or Pepsi versus Coca-Cola, the two powerhouses of the smartphone industry have gone head to head each year with new offerings.

While Apple kicked things off in 2007 with the iPhone, Samsung was more of a latecomer, with its first flagship Galaxy S series phone launching in 2010.

It quickly became the main alternative to owning an iPhone, and Samsung has arguably taken a more innovative approach, having introduced screens with curved edges and more recently the return of flip phones, and the introduction of the Fold phone, which expands outward so it can be used like a tablet.

There was also the introduction of stylus pens with the Note series.

This innovative approach, plus its wide range of lower budget phones, has helped Samsung to lead Apple in terms of market share.

The most recent data from Counterpoint shows that Samsung had a market share of 23 per cent in the first quarter of this year, compared with Apple's 18 per cent.

What will Samsung come up with next?

Samsung's high-end Galaxy phones:

Samsung Galaxy S1

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung Galaxy S6 Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+

Samsung Galaxy S7 Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S10 Samsung Galaxy S10e Samsung Galaxy S10+ Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21+ Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 1

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy Note II

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Samsung Galaxy Note 6

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra

