WWDC 2022: top features of Apple's latest iPhone software iOS 16

Apple previewed its latest operating system for iPhones, the iOS 16. on the first day of the Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park in Cupertino.

The new software, which aims to enhance users’ overall experience, offers various tools to customise to their own preferences.

Using iOS 16, users can personalise the iPhone’s lock screen, seamlessly control various apps, keep family photos in iCloud shared photo library, recall sent messages, schedule mail, sync across difference devices and discover more with other features such as Apple Maps and CarPlay.

The National explores some of the top features of the new software.

Apple Maps become more interactive

Maps is introducing multi-stop routing, so that users can plan up to 15 stops in advance.

It is also bringing transit updates to users, making it easy for riders to view how much their journey will cost, add transit cards to the wallet, see low balances and replenish transit cards, all without leaving the Maps application.

New tools for controlling mail

Users can schedule emails ahead of time and are also even given a choice to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox.

Mail detects if the user forgets to include an important part of their message, such as an attachment.

Users can also resurface a message at any date and time with "remind later", and suggestions automatically remind them to follow up on an email if they have not received a response.

“Mail also includes the biggest overhaul to search, and uses state-of-the-art techniques to deliver more relevant, accurate and complete results,” Apple said.

One place for family photos

With iOS 16, the iCloud-shared photo library lets families share photos with a separate library that up to six users can access.

Users can choose to share existing photos from their personal libraries, or share based on the date or people in the photos.

A user can also choose to send photos to the shared library automatically using a new toggle in the camera app.

Every user has access to add, delete or edit the shared photos or videos, which will appear in each user’s memories and featured photos.

Enhancing personal safety

Apple is introducing a new privacy tool called safety check. It is helpful to users whose personal safety is at risk during any emergency.

It allows an emergency reset that helps users easily sign out of iCloud on all their other devices and reset privacy permissions.

Enhancing accessibility

Apple said it aimed to offer customisable tools through its latest updates and help users with disabilities to navigate and connect.

It includes "door detection", which helps users who are blind or of low vision to use their iPhone to navigate the last few feet to their destination.

And "live captions" make it easier for the deaf and hard of hearing to follow live captions on their iPhone while on a phone or FaceTime call.

Family Sharing

It offers an easier way to set up an account for a child with the right parental controls in place from the start.

“It includes suggestions for age-appropriate restrictions for apps, movies, books, music and more, and a simpler process for setting up a new device that applies existing parental controls automatically,” the company said.

When a child asks for more screen time, guardians can approve or decline in messages, it said.

Availability

The developer preview of iOS 16 is available to Apple developer programme members at developer.apple.com from Monday.

A public beta will be available to iOS users next month at beta.apple.com.

New software features will be available in the coming months as a free update for iPhone 8 and later models, the company said.