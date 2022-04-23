Electric vehicle sales soar despite rising battery costs

Buyers around the world are lining up to purchase electric vehicles this year even with sticker prices surging.

This is flipping the script on 15 years of conventional car industry wisdom that EV sales would break out only after battery costs dropped below a threshold that was always just over the horizon.

This year, EV demand has stayed strong even as the average cost of lithium-ion battery cells soared to an estimated $160 per kilowatt-hour in the first quarter from $105 last year.

Costs rose due to supply chain disruption, sanctions on Russian metals and investor speculation.

For a smaller vehicle like the Hongguang Mini, the best-selling EV in China, the higher battery costs added almost $1,500, equal to 30 per cent of the sticker price.

But petrol and diesel costs for internal combustion vehicles have also risen sharply since Russia's military offensive in Ukraine began, and experts noted that environmental concerns are pushing more buyers to choose EVs despite the volatile economics.

Manufacturers from Tesla to SAIC-GM-Wuling, which makes the Hongguang Mini, have passed higher costs on to consumers with double-digit price increases for EVs.

More may be coming. Margins in the battery industry are already wafer thin, so "rising costs will have to be passed on to car makers", says Andy Palmer, chairman of Slovak EV battery maker InoBat.