Investcorp launches global blockchain investment fund from Abu Dhabi

Investcorp, the alternative asset manager that counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, has launched the first dedicated institutional blockchain fund based in the GCC with a global investment mandate.

eLydian Lion, which will be led from Investcorp’s Abu Dhabi office, will be invest globally and focus on investments in companies leading the next digital evolution driven by blockchain technology, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The fund will enable investors to gain early exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem, which is at the forefront of the digital transformation of the economy. It will mainly invest in early-stage companies operating in areas within the blockchain ecosystem such as blockchain infrastructure, platforms and exchanges, decentralised finance, and data analytics.

“Offering our clients innovative and bold investment ideas, backed by our disciplined and proven approach, has been a key element of our success over the last four decades,” Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-chief executive at Investcorp, said.

“We have a strong track record in technology investment and will bring our institutional expertise and global reach to bear on this fast-growing area of technology.”

More to follow