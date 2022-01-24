Meta unveils new supercomputer to perform most daunting tasks and boost metaverse

Facebook parent company Meta unveiled a new supercomputer capable of building next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure and foundational technologies to boost research in the field of metaverse.

Called AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), the new machine is among the fastest AI supercomputers running today and will be the fastest AI supercomputer in the world when it is fully built out in mid-2022, Meta said.

The company's researchers are currently using RSC to train large models in natural language processing (NLP). It will help to build new and better AI models that can learn from trillions of examples, develop new augmented reality tools, work across hundreds of different languages and seamlessly analyse text, images and videos together.

Using the new supercomputer, Meta aims to build an entirely new set of AI systems that can power real-time voice translations to large groups of people, each speaking a different language, so they can collaborate on a research project or play an augmented reality game together, the company said.

Supercomputers are far more powerful than general purpose computers and are typically used to address the most demanding problems in the world. These include developing models to discover new medicine, fight a pandemic, explore oil and gas reserves, simulate nuclear weapon explosions, forecast weather and research climates.

“Ultimately, the work done with RSC will pave the way for building technologies for the next major computing platform – the metaverse, where AI-driven applications and products will play an important role,” Kevin Lee, RSC’s technical programme manager, and Shubho Sengupta, software engineer in the company’s AI research infra team, wrote in a blog on Monday.

AI supercomputers are built by combining multiple GPUs into compute nodes. Photo: Facebook

To expedite its research in Metaverse, Meta launched a $50 million fund last September.

Metaverse is a digital space that allows users to communicate and move virtually in their three-dimensional avatars or digital representations. Hailed as a successor to the internet, it is a set of immersive spaces shared by users, where they can interact, innovate and engage other people who are not in the same physical space.

RSC will let Meta fully realise the benefits of self-supervised learning and perform tasks that require the processing of large sets of data in a fraction of second. For example, it will enhance speech recognition technology that needs to work well even in challenging scenarios with lots of background noise, such as parties or concerts.

“NLP needs to understand more languages, dialects and accents … and advances in other areas, including robotics, embodied AI and multimodal AI, will help people accomplish useful tasks in the real world.

“High-performance computing infrastructure is a critical component in training large models, and Meta’s AI research team has been building these high-powered systems for many years,” said Mr Lee and Mr Sengupta.

US technology companies such as Microsoft, IBM and Google are competing to develop supercomputer technology.

In 2020, Group 42, an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, offered Artemis – the world’s 26th most powerful supercomputer – to researchers looking to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Currently, RSC involved 6,080 GPUs and the company aims to increase the number to 16,000. Photo: Facebook

Last year, Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, and Saudi Telecom Company, the biggest telecom operator in the kingdom by market value, launched a supercomputer Dammam 7 that was featured among the world’s top 10 most powerful machines.

In May 2020, Microsoft announced it had built one of the top five publicly disclosed supercomputers.

Meta said it faced Covid-induced “unexpected challenges” in the development of RSC.

“Covid-19 and industry-wide wafer supply constraints brought supply chain issues that made it difficult to get everything from chips to components like optics and GPUs [graphics processing units], and even construction materials – all of which had to be transported in accordance with new safety protocols,” said Mr Lee and Mr Sengupta.

How safe is RSC?

Most of the RSC tasks, from building new AI models to creating new algorithms, involve the use of real-world data. RSC has been “designed from the ground up with privacy and security in mind”, the company said.

“RSC is isolated from the larger internet, with no direct inbound or outbound connections, and traffic can flow only from Meta’s production data centres … the entire data path is end-to-end encrypted.

“Before data is imported to RSC, it must go through a privacy review process to confirm it has been correctly anonymised,” said Mr Lee and Mr Sengupta.

To ensure the safety of data, RSC is isolated from the larger internet, with no direct inbound or outbound connections. Photo: Facebook

RSC is up and running today, but its development is ongoing.

Currently, RSC involves 6,080 GPUs and the company aims to increase the number to 16,000. It will increase the AI training performance by more than 2.5 times.

GPU is an electronic circuit that processes many pieces of data simultaneously.