Google will soon block YouTube and Maps apps for Android 2.3 users

Google will end support for devices using Android 2.3 software on their phones on Monday.

The update will block access to Gmail, YouTube, Maps and the Play store, among other services, for people whose handsets run on this version.

“To help protect your account's security, you can’t sign in with your Google Account on an Android device with Android 2.3.7 or lower. If you perform any of the following actions on devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower, you may get a username or password error,” Google said on its website.

The search engine has urged users to upgrade their devices to a more decent version.

In the event that this is not possible, Google recommends signing into user accounts using that device’s web browser. This will, however, provide access to only a limited number of apps and services.

Android 2.3 – codenamed Gingerbread – was launched in 2010 and is running on a small proportion of handsets.

The most recent data available on Statista shows that in the first six months of 2020, the most widely used Android platform was 9.0 Pie. The latest version, Android 11, was launched this year.

Android 3.0 Honeycomb is the oldest version through which the full suite of Google services will remain accessible.

The move will affect millions of devices, the most notable of which would be the original Samsung Galaxy S and S2. The former was launched using Android 2.1 Eclair and it supports Gingerbread.

Other smartphones that will be affected include those issued by Sony Xperia, LG, Lenovo, Motorola and HTC.