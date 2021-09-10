Google to replenish 120% of its water use as droughts grip western US

People walk in Google's main campus in Mountain View, California. The company has committed to running all of its campuses and data centres on carbon-free energy by 2030. AFP

Google has pledged to give back more water than it consumes by 2030 and support water security in communities where it operates as water scarcity becomes a major problem in the drought-stricken western US.

The Alphabet-owned company aims to replenish up to 120 per cent of the water it uses, on average, across its offices and data centres, the California-headquartered technology giant said.

Quote Our water stewardship journey will involve continuously enhancing our water use and consumption Kate Brandt, Google’s chief sustainability officer

Under this initiative, Google is focusing on three key areas — safeguarding water resources across offices and data centres; improving watershed health and ecosystems in water-stressed communities; and sharing technology and tools that help societies predict, prevent and recover from water stress.

“We will identify opportunities to use freshwater alternatives - whether that's seawater or reclaimed wastewater,” Google’s chief sustainability officer Kate Brandt said.

“We are looking to use more on-site water sources, such as collected stormwater and treated wastewater, to meet our non-potable water needs like landscape irrigation, cooling and toilet flushing,” she added.

Google uses water to cool its data centres that make products like Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps and Search possible.

The company has faced protests from communities in the close proximity to its data centre in South Carolina and a new one to be built in Arizona.

A severe drought, tied to climate change, has gripped over 93 per cent of California - home to Google’s headquarters, according to the US Drought Monitor. And nearly 95 per cent of Nevada, where Google has two data centres, is similarly parched.

Heatwaves and droughts have also made bushfires harder to fight in the American West. Industry experts said climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years.

“Water security is an issue that goes beyond our operations and it is not something we can solve alone. In partnership with others, we will invest in community projects that replenish 120 per cent of the water we consume,” Ms Brandt said.

The company, which has committed to run all of its campuses and data centres on carbon-free energy by 2030, is using reclaimed wastewater to cool its data centre in Georgia to improve its operational water sustainability.

Google has also partnered with the UN Environment Programme and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre to create the Freshwater Ecosystems Explorer tool that tracks surface water changes over time on a national and local scale.

It also rolled out a new free training programme to help small businesses in the UK reduce their carbon emissions.

It has developed the training in partnership with leading sustainability and net-zero certification group Planet Mark as part of the UK government’s Together for our Planet Business Climate Leaders campaign, which encourages small businesses to commit to cutting their emissions in half by 2030 and to net zero by 2050.

“Small businesses make up 99 per cent of the UK’s business community so they will play a crucial role in reaching net zero,” Google’s vice president and managing director at UK and Ireland Ronan Harris said.

“Yet, understandably, small businesses don’t always have the time, resources or expertise to dedicate to this — especially as they focus on recovery from the pandemic,” he added.

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

Royal Birkdale Golf Course Location: Southport, Merseyside, England Established: 1889 Type: Private Total holes: 18

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

MATCH INFO Chelsea 4 (Mount 18',Werner 44', Hudson-Odoi 49', Havertz 85') Morecambe 0

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.