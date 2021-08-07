Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect from Samsung's August 11 event

Samsung plans to achieve solid revenue and profit by boosting the competitiveness of the product line-up with the launch of new foldable models. Reuters

Samsung is set to host its second big product launch of the year on August 11.

The South Korean technology giant is expected to unveil two new foldable smartphones and a new smartwatch. New products will help the company to diversify its current portfolio and attract more customers while strengthening its premium line-up of electronic devices, industry analysts said.

Samsung launched its premium Galaxy S21 phone series in February.

Here's what to expect from the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday that is being held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two new foldable smartphones

Samsung, which was first to introduce foldable technologies in smartphones in 2019, will launch two new devices in the category – Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, according to industry insiders.

Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone displayed at the company's store in Seoul. Bloomberg

The company is also expected to introduce the S Pen stylus, the signature feature of the premium Note series phones, to the new foldable devices to attract more niche professional users. Samsung, which holds nearly 75 per cent of the foldable smartphone industry, currently offers three foldable models.

Why is Samsung pinning high hopes on foldables?

The IT and mobile communications arm at Samsung reported a 22.4 per cent quarterly decline in sales in the April-June period to 22.7 trillion Korean won ($20 billion), influenced by a “component supply shortage” in the industry as well as “production disruptions in its Vietnam factory”.

The company said it plans to achieve “solid revenue and profit by boosting the competitiveness of the product line-up with the launch of new foldable models and the expansion of mass market 5G phones”.

An attendee uses the S Pen at a consumer electronics show in Berlin. Bloomberg

Will Samsung scrap the Note series?

Samsung is unlikely to release its Galaxy Note series smartphones at the upcoming event to reduce production pressure on the company.

Samsung usually issues its Note series, one of its best-selling models known for its stylus S Pen, in August every year.

“Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio … it could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model [in second half] … we seek to release a Note model next year,” DJ Koh, co-chief executive of Samsung's IT and mobile communications division, said during an annual shareholders meeting in March.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 smartphones displayed at the company's store in Seoul. Bloomberg

The high-end Note series made up nearly 5 per cent of Samsung’s global smartphone shipments over the past two years, according to the International Data Corporation.

A new smartwatch

The company is expected to launch its new smartwatch Galaxy Watch 4 that will come with a combined operating system from Google and Samsung.

To challenge the dominance of Apple Watch, which has been the best-selling smartwatch for many years, Samsung has merged its Tizen OS with Wear OS.

Samsung's Galaxy Active smart watch and Galaxy Buds wireless head phones are seen near a Galaxy S10 smart phone at the company’s previous Unpacked event. Reuters

New Ear buds

Samsung will launch new Galaxy Buds 2 to compete with the likes of Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Being developed under the codename ‘berry’, the new buds will be able to connect to multiple devices at the same time, according to a report by TechRadar.

They will be priced about $175, according to MySmartPrice.

How do I watch the event?

Samsung’s event will start at 6pm UAE time on Wednesday. Viewers can tune in at Samsung’s website.

You can also watch the event on company’s YouTube page with the link going live an hour before the event.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia