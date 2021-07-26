Amazon to launch its own platform in Egypt

The US e-commerce company has been operating in the Arab world’s most populous country since 2017 through souq.com, a Middle East online retailer it had acquired

Amazon operates a widespread local logistics and operations network across Egypt. Reuters

Alkesh Sharma
Jul 26, 2021

Amazon, which has been operating in Egypt since 2017 through its company Souq.com, will launch a dedicated platform called amazon.eg in the Arab world’s most populous country by the end of this year, the US e-commerce company said on Monday.

Retailers already selling on Souq.com in Egypt would now be provided access to Amazon Seller Central – the company’s seller management tool. It is now open for registration where sellers can set up their accounts, Amazon said.

“The introduction of Amazon Seller Central in Egypt is a key milestone in our journey to continue supporting local Egyptian businesses of all sizes,” Omar Elsahy, general manager of Amazon and souq.com in Egypt, said.

Amazon launched amazon.ae in the UAE in May 2019 after acquiring the home-grown e-commerce company Souq for $580 million in 2017. It launched amazon.sa in Saudi Arabia in June last year.

Currently, small and medium-sized enterprises account for more than 50 per cent of everything on Amazon’s online stores globally.

Amazon's local websites offer a range of tools and programmes to businesses, allowing them to grow their operations. The sellers can also create campaigns to enhance visibility for their products and run promotions in the form of coupons any time of the year.

“The largest household brands, as well as emerging ones, all sell on Amazon globally … and we are excited to bring this experience to the thousands of diverse sellers in Egypt in preparation of the launch of Amazon.eg,” Mr Elsahy said.

Amazon operates a widespread local logistics and operations network across Egypt, including its main fulfilment centre supported by 15 delivery stations across the country. It has a local workforce of over 3,000 across corporate, customer service and operations in Egypt.

Updated: July 26th 2021, 12:21 PM

Du's Q2 profit surges 11.4% on strong subscriber growth

Technology
Dubai looks at first sky pod network with French firm

UAE
Amazon to launch its own platform in Egypt

Technology
DIFC invests in UK-based LegalTech start-up Clara

Technology