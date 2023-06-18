Dubai start-ups' funding doubled in 2022 to $2 billion

Start-ups in Dubai raised more than $2 billion last year, double the financing secured in 2021, as the emirate sets its sights on becoming the global destination of choice for digital entrepreneurs.

More than 30 per cent of funding rounds in the Middle East and North Africa region are attributed to start-ups headquartered in Dubai, according to a new report by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy on the emirate's venture capital landscape.

It said 87 per cent of all funding rounds for UAE-based companies are for start-ups headquartered in the emirate.

“The country’s proactive vision in developing legislation and initiatives in the digital field creates a favourable environment for start-ups and fast-growing companies, which has attracted unicorn companies and investors from around the world and consolidated the UAE's position as a global hub for the digital economy,” said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Dubai is home to more than 40 per cent of all scale-ups in the Mena region and 90 per cent of all scale-ups in the UAE, according to the report. It defines scale-ups as start-ups that have raised $1 million in capital, or more.

More to follow …