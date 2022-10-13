UAE launches updated programme to develop 8,000 SMEs and 20 start-ups with $1bn valuation

The UAE Ministry of Economy has launched an updated programme to drive the country's goal of becoming the top entrepreneurial nation.

The Entrepreneurial Nation 2.0 initiative seeks to develop 8,000 small and medium enterprises and create 20 unicorns, or start-ups with a valuation of $1 billion and above, by 2030, Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, said at Gitex Global 2022 in Dubai on Thursday.

The Emirates will team up with other countries for the first time under the initiative, which is aimed at playing up the potential of UAE start-ups and SMEs on the global stage. These include Saudi Arabia, India, South Korea and Latvia, Mr bin Touq said.

“SMEs have always been a key integration of our economy, creating many jobs. They are a key aspect of the UAE,” he said.

“They are the front line of any economy and a health check of what is happening on the ground.”

