Saudi gaming studio Spoilz Games secures $693,000 in pre-seed funding

Spoilz Games, a Saudi Arabian mobile gaming studio and publisher, secured 2.6 million riyals ($693,000) in a pre-seed investment round that it will use to expand its portfolio.

The Riyadh-based company behind the titles Jet Warrior, Re-Train and Smack Sack, attracted the funding from angel investors and will use the amount raised to develop new games and expand its global presence, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Mena's gaming industry is expected to grow rapidly in the next few months, creating a need for quality content to meet users' expectations. This fund will enable us to grow and publish games that compete globally," Musab Almalki, chief executive of Spoilz Games, said.

The gaming market is gaining traction worldwide, receiving a boost after people resorted to various forms of at-home entertainment during Covid-19 lockdowns in the last two years.

Globally, the gaming sector has about three billion active participants, according to gaming data provider Newzoo.

The market is expected to be valued at $339.95 billion by 2027, from $198.4bn in 2021 at a compound annual rate of 9 per cent, according to Mordor Intelligence.

The top 15 venture capital funds dedicated to gaming, meanwhile, have around $5bn in assets under management as of Wednesday — double what they had in mid-December — according to advisory firm Games One.

In Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's largest economy, the gaming sector's value is projected to reach $6.8bn by 2030, according to a Boston Consulting Group report.

The sector is poised to generate high-quality jobs and various reputational benefits in the kingdom, where consumption is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 22 per cent through 2030 from $959m in 2020, the consultancy said.

In February, MBC Group, the biggest broadcaster in Mena, formed a joint venture with Neom, the $500bn high-tech mega-city being built in the kingdom, to set up the first AAA games development studio in the region.

A month earlier, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, launched a new gaming company, Savvy Gaming Group, to strengthen its position in the fast-growing sector. It aims to become a leader, both locally and internationally, pledging to develop an "integrated ecosystem".

Spoilz, established in 2020, said it has built partnerships with publishers and gaming studios to expand its offerings. In particular, it is targeting young gamers.

It is also intent on appealing to the local audience; localisation has become a key metric for gaming studios to garner attention from a rapidly-expanding user base.

"Spoilz does not only aim to publish its games to the public, but also to provide everything that interests the Arab gamer in general," it said in a blog post on its website.