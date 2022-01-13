Masdar City to host 20 start-ups showcasing innovative technologies during ADSW

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City will host 20 international start-ups and small and medium enterprises to showcase innovative technologies on sustainability in an exhibition during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The exhibition will be held from January 17 to 19 as part of Masdar City’s Innovate initiative that was launched last year to support start-ups, Masdar City said in a statement on Thursday.

“At Masdar City, we have created a highly unique ecosystem of education, research and development, technology and innovation, which is designed to bring companies together in a unique environment where they can build their networks, explore multiple investment opportunities and test new technologies,” Abdulla Balalaa, executive director of Masdar City, said.

Through Innovate platform, start-ups and SMEs can showcase their work at Masdar City, which pays a key role in providing solutions to advance the global green transition, he added.

The companies will also have the opportunity to expand or move their operations to Masdar City Free Zone in the UAE capital as part of the Innovate initiative, according to the statement.

Exhibiting companies during the event represent different sectors including artificial intelligence, clean energy, agriculture technology and urban sustainability. These include Aerodyne, FortyGuard, Tenderd and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence under the category of artificial intelligence; and Exelx, Hydro Water Energy, SmartHelio, Sunbox and Volts under the category of clean energy.

The Futurist Company, Manhat, QS Monitor, Wayout International, Proteinea, Desert Control, Circa Biotech from AgTech and food security as well as Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, Blueflite and Kasi Technologies focused on urban sustainability will also be present.

Masdar City is home to the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, as well as several Fortune 500 companies, a graduate-level research institute and a number of other businesses. Tabreed as well as HealthTech Company G42 Healthcare are also based in Masdar City.

Last year, Masdar City introduced new business packages with licence fees ranging between Dh1,000 ($272.29) and Dh12,000 to attract more companies to set up operations in its free zone and support existing businesses.

Abu Dhabi is investing in start-ups to expand the innovation ecosystem in the capital as part of a broader economic diversification strategy. It set up Hub71, an international ecosystem to support start-ups in 2019. The emirate also launched other programmes to support start-ups including a Dh535 million Ventures Fund in 2019.

The three-day event will have a series of six online panels featuring industry experts and innovators discuss topics including, ‘The future of innovation in clean energy’, ‘Reaching Net Zero using artificial intelligence’, ‘The future of urban sustainability’, ‘The future of water security’, and ‘The future of AgTech and food security'.