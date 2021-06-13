Singapore's VMC plans Mena expansion with $150m ADGM media investment fund

Singapore-based Vistas Media Capital, the parent of the special purpose acquisition company that is taking music streaming platform Anghami public, is expanding its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa with an investment fund and an events and content production company in Abu Dhabi.

The planned $150 million multi-strategy investment fund will be based in the emirate’s financial hub, Abu Dhabi Global Market, VMC said in a statement on Sunday. The company had already set up Vistas International DMCC in Dubai even before it began discussions withi Anghami.

“We have carefully evaluated all the gaps and the demand that exist[s] in this region across the media and entertainment sector and the need for an investment platform that offers unique global investment opportunities for local, Mena-based investors,” Sandeep Mishra, who heads Vistas International DMCC, said.

“[Following] the landmark Anghami transaction, with the set-up of our media company in Abu Dhabi and [the fund launch] we believe we will be able to bridge these gaps and offer unique investment solutions for asset managers, investment funds, family offices and high-net worth investors in the region.”

Anghami, the music streaming rival of Spotify in the Arab world, is set to become the first technology company from the region to list on the Nasdaq in New York, following a merger with Vitas Media Acquisition Company (VMAC). The deal values Anghami at $220 million, or about 2.5 times its 2022 estimated revenue.

Anghami is raising about $100m in funding through the deal and about 70 per cent of proceeds will be reinvested to spur growth, Anghami co-founders Eddy Maroun and Elie Habib told The National in March.

VMC, which has two funds in Cayman Islands, said it is bullish on the growth prospects of the region's media.

Its planned fund in Abu Dhabi will leverage on its expertise in content financing and give investors an opportunity to take stakes in SPACs – listed companies created to merge with private ventures, allowing them to become publicly-traded entities. The investment vehicle will also seek to invest in pre-IPO financing deals and structured finance transactions in the content space across films, web series, music in India and the Mena region.

Vista Media’s ADGM fund business will be headed by F. Jacob Cherian, chief executive of VMAC, who will relocate from New York to Abu Dhabi, VMC said.

VMC has also set up a content and entertainment events production company in Abu Dhabi’s media free zone, twofour54. It will focus on providing pre-filming, production and post-production services to Arabic, Bollywood and films in Indian regional languages, as well as Hollywood productions in Abu Dhabi.

The event and content business will be led by VMC’s co-founder Piiyush Singh and will launch the first “Abu Dhabi Media Fest” in November. The nine-day event will include a film festival showcasing movies from South Asia and the Mena region, and a “Film Market” that will bring together film makers, investors and content buyers.

“So far, we have successfully built and grown the Indian content production, distribution and media investment business and invested in select Hollywood productions,” Mr Singh said.

“The strategic location of Abu Dhabi allows us to continue to deepen our footprint in India and also expand our experience, network and offerings in the Arab world through producing/co-producing and supporting local content makers.”

Over the past few years, content from Asian markets including India, South Korea and China has reached a much wider global audience, Mr Singh said.

"The timing is now perfect for quality Arabic content to reach a wider global audience.”