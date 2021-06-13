Singapore's VMC plans Mena expansion with $150m ADGM media investment fund

A content and entertainment events company is also being created that will handle film productions and the first Abu Dhabi Media Fest in November

A view of Abu Dhabi Global Market on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. VMC on Sunday said its planned $150m media investment fund will be based in ADGM. Alamy
A view of Abu Dhabi Global Market on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. VMC on Sunday said its planned $150m media investment fund will be based in ADGM. Alamy

Singapore-based Vistas Media Capital, the parent of the special purpose acquisition company that is taking music streaming platform Anghami public, is expanding its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa with an investment fund and an events and content production company in Abu Dhabi.

The planned $150 million multi-strategy investment fund will be based in the emirate’s financial hub, Abu Dhabi Global Market, VMC said in a statement on Sunday. The company had already set up Vistas International DMCC in Dubai even before it began discussions withi Anghami.

“We have carefully evaluated all the gaps and the demand that exist[s] in this region across the media and entertainment sector and the need for an investment platform that offers unique global investment opportunities for local, Mena-based investors,” Sandeep Mishra, who heads Vistas International DMCC, said.

“[Following] the landmark Anghami transaction, with the set-up of our media company in Abu Dhabi and [the fund launch] we believe we will be able to bridge these gaps and offer unique investment solutions for asset managers, investment funds, family offices and high-net worth investors in the region.”

Read More

The music streaming service is set to become the first regional technology company to list shares on Nasdaq in New YorkMiddle East music streaming service Anghami set to list on Nasdaq

Music streaming service Anghami to set up global headquarters in Abu Dhabi’s Hub71

Shuaa invests in Lebanon-born music streaming service Anghami

Anghami, the music streaming rival of Spotify in the Arab world, is set to become the first technology company from the region to list on the Nasdaq in New York, following a merger with Vitas Media Acquisition Company (VMAC). The deal values Anghami at $220 million, or about 2.5 times its 2022 estimated revenue.

Anghami is raising about $100m in funding through the deal and about 70 per cent of proceeds will be reinvested to spur growth, Anghami co-founders Eddy Maroun and Elie Habib told The National in March.

VMC, which has two funds in Cayman Islands, said it is bullish on the growth prospects of the region's media.

Its planned fund in Abu Dhabi will leverage on its expertise in content financing and give investors an opportunity to take stakes in SPACs – listed companies created to merge with private ventures, allowing them to become publicly-traded entities. The investment vehicle will also seek to invest in pre-IPO financing deals and structured finance transactions in the content space across films, web series, music in India and the Mena region.

Vista Media’s ADGM fund business will be headed by F. Jacob Cherian, chief executive of VMAC, who will relocate from New York to Abu Dhabi, VMC said.

VMC has also set up a content and entertainment events production company in Abu Dhabi’s media free zone, twofour54. It will focus on providing pre-filming, production and post-production services to Arabic, Bollywood and films in Indian regional languages, as well as Hollywood productions in Abu Dhabi.

The event and content business will be led by VMC’s co-founder Piiyush Singh and will launch the first “Abu Dhabi Media Fest” in November. The nine-day event will include a film festival showcasing movies from South Asia and the Mena region, and a “Film Market” that will bring together film makers, investors and content buyers.

“So far, we have successfully built and grown the Indian content production, distribution and media investment business and invested in select Hollywood productions,” Mr Singh said.

“The strategic location of Abu Dhabi allows us to continue to deepen our footprint in India and also expand our experience, network and offerings in the Arab world through producing/co-producing and supporting local content makers.”

Over the past few years, content from Asian markets including India, South Korea and China has reached a much wider global audience, Mr Singh said.

"The timing is now perfect for quality Arabic content to reach a wider global audience.”

Published: June 13, 2021 02:19 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque during Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in 2019. Reuters

All you need to know about Hajj in 2021

Saudi Arabia
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel

Christian Eriksen 'stable' in hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 match

Football
Mauritius is reopening to vaccinated tourists from July 15 for a hotel holiday. Courtesy Unsplash / Rummin Amin

Mauritius reopening this summer to vaccinated travellers

Travel
From left, a worker at UNS Farms, a vertical farm in Dubai's Al Quoz; a salad served in Atlantis, The Palm's Hakkasan, featuring locally handpicked king oyster mushroom. Antonie Robertson / The National, Atlantis, The Palm  

From farm to table: How UAE produce is taking over dinner plates

Food
Drake & Scull International on Sunday reported a jump in its first-quarter profit on the back of higher other income and revenue. Rich-Joseph Facun / The National

Drake & Scull moves closer to restructuring its debt as it swings to Q1 profit

Property
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams