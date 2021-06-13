Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden awards contract for $880m gold mine project

Mansourah-Massarah is expected to reach full capacity by 2023 and will help Maaden produce 1 million ounces of gold per year by 2025

A miner working in the Al Amar gold mine, southwest of Riyadh. Saudi Arabia currently has six gold mines owned by the Ma'aden Gold and Base Metals Company. Reuters
A miner working in the Al Amar gold mine, southwest of Riyadh. Saudi Arabia currently has six gold mines owned by the Ma'aden Gold and Base Metals Company. Reuters

Riyadh-listed Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) awarded a mining services contract to Saudi Arabia-based Jac Rijk Al-Rushaid Contracting at its Mansourah-Massarah gold mine as it looks to boost gold production.

Jac Rijk Al-Rushaid, which already works on Ma’aden’s Ad Duwayhi and As Suq gold mines, will provide services including drilling, scaling and ore control, Ma'aden said in a statement on Sunday. It did not disclose the value of the contract

Work is already progressing at Mansourah-Massarah, which has an investment value of $880 million and is one of Ma'aden’s largest gold projects. It is the latest of six mines owned by its subsidiary Ma'aden Gold and Base Metals Company.

Read More

A miner works in the Al Amar gold mine, southwest of Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract new investment as a mining law that was approved by the country’s cabinet last year came into effect last week. ReutersSaudi Arabia seeks to boost foreign investment through new mining law

Saudi Arabia's economy to grow up to 3.2% in 2021 with PIF investment, finance minister says

“This investment represents Ma'aden’s commitment to maximising the mining industry’s contribution to the development of local content," the company said. "In 2020, 74 per cent of Ma'aden’s supply chain was placed with local suppliers and we are now pushing beyond that number.”

Once the Mansourah-Massarah site reaches full capacity, which is expected by 2023, it should contribute a quarter of Ma'aden's production target of 1 million ounces of gold per year by 2025.

Ma'aden, which is majority-owned by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund, is key to Riyadh’s ambitions to increase the contribution of the kingdom’s non-oil sectors to its gross domestic product. Expansion of the country’s industrial and mining sectors is an important part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plans.

The kingdom last year approved a mining law to boost foreign direct investment into the sector. The law, which came into effect in January this year, will help the country to explore mineral resources estimated to be worth about 5 trillion riyals ($1.3tn), with 20 million ounces of gold reserves below ground, according to Invest Saudi.

Saudi Arabia currently accounts for 37.9 per cent of the Middle East and Africa’s 60bn riyals metals and mining industry market.

Ma'aden’s gold portfolio currently makes up about 20 per cent of its revenue. The company reported a net profit of 761.15m riyals for the first three months of the year on revenue of 5.45 billion riyals.

“The countercyclical commodity was an important factor in Ma'aden’s stable performance throughout the pandemic and will remain central to its operations in the future,” the company said.

Published: June 13, 2021 03:20 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Worshippers pray at the Grand Mosque during Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in 2019. Reuters

All you need to know about Hajj in 2021

Saudi Arabia
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel

Christian Eriksen 'stable' in hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 match

Football
Mauritius is reopening to vaccinated tourists from July 15 for a hotel holiday. Courtesy Unsplash / Rummin Amin

Mauritius reopening this summer to vaccinated travellers

Travel
From left, a worker at UNS Farms, a vertical farm in Dubai's Al Quoz; a salad served in Atlantis, The Palm's Hakkasan, featuring locally handpicked king oyster mushroom. Antonie Robertson / The National, Atlantis, The Palm  

From farm to table: How UAE produce is taking over dinner plates

Food
Drake & Scull International on Sunday reported a jump in its first-quarter profit on the back of higher other income and revenue. Rich-Joseph Facun / The National

Drake & Scull moves closer to restructuring its debt as it swings to Q1 profit

Property
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams