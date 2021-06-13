Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden awards contract for $880m gold mine project

Riyadh-listed Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) awarded a mining services contract to Saudi Arabia-based Jac Rijk Al-Rushaid Contracting at its Mansourah-Massarah gold mine as it looks to boost gold production.

Jac Rijk Al-Rushaid, which already works on Ma’aden’s Ad Duwayhi and As Suq gold mines, will provide services including drilling, scaling and ore control, Ma'aden said in a statement on Sunday. It did not disclose the value of the contract

Work is already progressing at Mansourah-Massarah, which has an investment value of $880 million and is one of Ma'aden’s largest gold projects. It is the latest of six mines owned by its subsidiary Ma'aden Gold and Base Metals Company.

“This investment represents Ma'aden’s commitment to maximising the mining industry’s contribution to the development of local content," the company said. "In 2020, 74 per cent of Ma'aden’s supply chain was placed with local suppliers and we are now pushing beyond that number.”

Once the Mansourah-Massarah site reaches full capacity, which is expected by 2023, it should contribute a quarter of Ma'aden's production target of 1 million ounces of gold per year by 2025.

Ma'aden, which is majority-owned by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund, is key to Riyadh’s ambitions to increase the contribution of the kingdom’s non-oil sectors to its gross domestic product. Expansion of the country’s industrial and mining sectors is an important part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plans.

The kingdom last year approved a mining law to boost foreign direct investment into the sector. The law, which came into effect in January this year, will help the country to explore mineral resources estimated to be worth about 5 trillion riyals ($1.3tn), with 20 million ounces of gold reserves below ground, according to Invest Saudi.

Saudi Arabia currently accounts for 37.9 per cent of the Middle East and Africa’s 60bn riyals metals and mining industry market.

Ma'aden’s gold portfolio currently makes up about 20 per cent of its revenue. The company reported a net profit of 761.15m riyals for the first three months of the year on revenue of 5.45 billion riyals.

“The countercyclical commodity was an important factor in Ma'aden’s stable performance throughout the pandemic and will remain central to its operations in the future,” the company said.