Saudi Arabia extends validity of industrial licences to five years

New permits or those being renewed will have a five-year term as the kingdom moves to attract investors

Employees walk outside the Maaden Aluminium Factory in Ras Al-Khair Industrial area near Jubail City. Increasing the validity will help to sustain factories and reduce review periods by investors. AFP 
Employees walk outside the Maaden Aluminium Factory in Ras Al-Khair Industrial area near Jubail City. Increasing the validity will help to sustain factories and reduce review periods by investors. AFP 

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said on Sunday that it has increased the term of industrial licences to five years.

Currently, the licences are valid for three years. However, new business permits or those that are being renewed will be valid for five years if investors meet all necessary requirements.

The move is intended to attract new and "more qualitative investments in various industrial activities, especially those that require medium to long periods of time", ministry spokesman Jarrah Al-Jarrah said.

Read More

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 13, 2021, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman participating in a dialogue session during the World Economic Forum in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia. AFPSaudi Arabia offers $6tn of investment opportunities over next decade, Crown Prince says

Saudi Arabia seeks to boost foreign investment through new mining law

It will also help to sustain factories and reduce review periods by investors in the sector, he said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is rapidly transforming its economy to cut its dependence on oil revenue.

The country has taken various steps, including measures to ease administrative procedures and introduce investor-friendly regulations, to attract investors.

The kingdom will offer $6 trillion worth of major opportunities to investors over the next decade, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said earlier this year during the World Economic Forum.

The opportunities "include $3tn in investments in new projects within the framework of the opportunities provided by the kingdom's Vision 2030" and promising growth sectors, the SPA said.

Saudi Arabia last year approved a mining law to boost foreign direct investment in the sector.

The law, which came into effect in January, will help the country to explore mineral resources worth about 5tn riyals ($1.3tn), according to Invest Saudi.

Saudi Arabia's efforts have borne fruit as the country continues to attract foreign capital despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the kingdom's Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh earlier this year.

However, Mr Al-Falih did not give a direct investment figure for 2020 investment.

In 2019, FDI in the kingdom grew by 7 per cent to $4.6 billion, according to the UN Conference on Trade And Development's 2020 World Investment Report.

Published: June 20, 2021 09:56 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made sweeping changes among Cabinet security posts. AP Photo

Afghan president sacks interior, defence and military heads

Asia
Concourse D at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 1. The airport is set to hit 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by autumn. Dubai Airports

Dubai to reopen Terminal 1 ahead of 'huge' surge in passenger traffic

Business
The Ever Given container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal during a sandstorm, blocking a major artery for global trade. AFP 

Suez Canal court case delayed in attempt to reach settlement

Egypt
Hotels are often used for quarantine stays. Radisson Blu / Facebook

Quarantine in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: everything you need to know when arriving from abroad

Health
Immigrants walk for a better future in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Getty

World Refugee Day 2021: charting why 1 in 95 of us is displaced or seeking asylum

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast