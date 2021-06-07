S&P assigns investment grade rating to Emirates Development Bank

Stable outlook reflects the lender's strong capital base underpinned by UAE federal government backing, ratings agency says

A view of Abu Dhabi. S&P on Monday assigned ‘AA-’ investment’ grade rating to Emirates Development Bank. Courtesy: DCT Abu Dhabi

S&P Global Ratings assigned an ‘AA-’ investment grade rating to the UAE’s state-owned Emirates Development Bank, citing the strength of its capital base and an expected growth in its lending operations.

The stable outlook reflects the ratings agency’s view of the credit standing of the UAE federal government, EDB said in a statement on Monday. The bank, which was also assigned a ‘gcAAA’ long-term GCC regional scale rating by S&P, is well-positioned for growth amid its commitment to maintain robust capitalisation underpinned by the federal government’s backing.

“The ratings play a very important step for EDB’s future strategy and aspirations,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and chairman of EDB, said.

This rating also “reinforces the bank’s position and ability to mobilise financial resources” and expand its funding and loans operations as it plays its part in the UAE's economic diversification, he said.

S&P’s rating action follows Fitch Ratings affirming ‘AA-’ issuer default ratings with a stable outlook for EDB last month.

S&P said it "believes EDB is well positioned for growth" and has "good access to various funding and liquidity sources".

"EDB has also been authorised by the government to issue bonds on behalf of other federal entities within the overall borrowing plan of $5 billion," S&P said in a separate statement on Monday. "However, there are no current plans to do so."

EDB, which was founded in 2011 through the merger of Emirates Industrial Bank and the Real Estate bank, aims to provide Dh30 billion ($8.17bn) in financing over the next five years to support the UAE's efforts to more than double the size of the industrial sector in the coming decade. It plans to fund industries such as health care, infrastructure, food security and technology and help generate 25,000 jobs during the period.

The UAE aims to double the size of its economy over the coming decade. The Arab world’s second-biggest economy is pursuing Operation 300bn – a plan to increase industry's contribution to GDP to Dh300bn by 2031, from Dh133bn currently. This involves the creation of about 13,500 new companies in the industrial sector and an increase in industrial R&D spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2031, from 1.3 per cent currently.

“The ratings are a major milestone and recognition of EDB’s strong financial profile as well as an endorsement of its prudent future growth plans and sound risk management practices,” Ahmed Al Naqbi, who took over as chief executive of EDB in May, said.

The lender will continue to follow its “new strategic mandate” to support the UAE’s economic diversification through the funding of individuals, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and corporates in priority industrial sectors in the UAE, it said.

In April, EDB said it will partner with five banks to boost lending and spur the growth of the industrial sector in the UAE. Last week, it signed an agreement with Commercial Bank of Dubai to offer credit guarantees and co-lending to SMEs in priority sectors.

Published: June 7, 2021 02:49 PM

