Abu Dhabi's Ewec and Tadweer seek proposal requests for waste-to-energy power project

Emirates Water and Electricity Company and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) have issued a request for proposals for a new greenfield waste-to-energy independent power project being developed in the emirate.

The RFP is being issued to selected bidders that completed the qualification process and have submitted expressions of interest, a joint statement from Ewec and Tadweer said on Wednesday.

A total of 109 companies and consortia have presented their expressions.

Proposals will be accepted until the fourth quarter of 2022, the statement said.

“We have seen significant interest in this strategic project following the expression of interest phase and are delighted that, in partnership with Tadweer, we can now invite qualified companies to participate in the request for proposals,” Othman Al Ali, chief executive of Ewec, said.

“Finding innovative solutions to divert almost a million tonnes of waste per year from landfills is vital to reducing the impact of waste on the environment.”

The waste-to-energy facility is being developed to help reduce carbon emissions that result from traditional waste management, while also supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

The Emirates' Net Zero 2050 strategy, announced in October, calls for Dh600 billion ($163bn) to be invested in clean and renewable energy sources in the next three decades.

The new waste-to-energy plant, to be located near the existing Al Dhafra landfill in Abu Dhabi, will have an expected processing capacity of 900,000 tonnes of waste per year.

It will generate enough electricity to power up to 52,500 households, making it one of the largest facilities of its kind in the region, the statement said.

It is also expected to reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by up to 1.1 million tonnes per year.

The scope of the project will extend to the financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the plant, which will use advanced moving grate technology to convert municipal solid waste into electricity using a high-efficiency steam turbine generator set.

The selected developer will own up to 40 per cent of the project, with the remaining to be primarily held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi government, Ewec and Tadweer said.

“The plant … will help turn household waste into electrical energy. The project will be structured through the IPP model, in line with the best international standards and practices, which will enhance our contribution to the UAE’s efforts to achieve a sustainable future for the energy sector,” said Salem Al Kaabi, director general of Tadweer.

Tadweer is currently also involved in a partnership between Adnoc, BP and clean energy company Masdar, who agreed in May to jointly explore the production of sustainable aviation fuels in the UAE by converting municipal waste through gasification that is powered by solar-to-green hydrogen.