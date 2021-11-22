UAE, Jordan and Israel to develop solar PV and desalination plants

The UAE, Jordan and Israel signed an agreement to develop a renewable energy and desalination facility in the Hashemite kingdom to mitigate climate change and add to the growth of clean energy in the country.

The partners will build solar photovoltaic plants with the capacity to generate 600 megawatts of electricity in Jordan. The electricity will be exported to neighbouring Israel, a country that shares a peace treaty with Amman.

The partners will also develop a desalination programme in Israel that will supply water-scarce Jordan with 200 million cubic metres of water.

Feasibility studies for the project will begin in 2022.

"Climate change is already having a major impact on countries and communities in the Middle East. As we prepare to host Cop28 in the UAE in 2023, we demonstrate with this declaration that all nations can work together to further the energy transition and build a more sustainable future for all," Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation, said.

The UAE became the first country in the Arab world to pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Israel has also pledged to become carbon neutral by the same timeline.

Israel and Jordan already have a relationship in terms of energy. Tel Aviv exports gas from its Leviathan fields to Amman, which depends largely on imports to meet its energy needs.

The UAE has been an investor in Jordan's power grid, helping the country decarbonise by building renewable power plants.

"The UAE is pleased to play a role in bringing Israel and Jordan together in an initiative that reinforces both countries’ climate security and common interests. This declaration is just one of the positive outcomes of the Abraham Accords that is serving to reinforce regional peace, stability and prosperity while improving the lives and the future prospects of all the people of the region," Mr Al Nahyan added.