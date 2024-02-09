Aldar’s fourth-quarter profit jumps 39% on record development sales

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, reported a 39 per cent annual jump in its fourth-quarter net income as revenue rose on the back of record development sales amid continued economic momentum in the Emirates.

Net profit for the three months to the end of December climbed to Dh1.4 billion, ($381.47 million), Aldar said in a statement on Friday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the reporting period surged by 40 per cent annually to Dh4.4 billion.

The company recorded the highest-ever quarterly development sales of Dh8.5 billion in the fourth-quarter, with full-year sales also hitting a record Dh27.9 billion.

Aldar's full-year net profit attributable to owners of the company surged 33 per cent to Dh3.92 billion as revenue grew 26 per cent to Dh14.2 billion.

“The strength of the UAE economy, driven by a thriving business friendly environment, continues to provide conducive conditions for the real estate market,” said Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar Properties.

“Aldar accelerated its transformative growth trajectory in 2023 to deliver remarkable earnings growth, with an intensive programme of new development launches and the enhanced performance of its recurring income portfolio.”

The UAE’s property market remained strong last year with transaction volumes rising both in Dubai and Abu Dhabi amid government initiatives such as residency permits for retired and remote workers and the overall growth in the economy.

Aldar is at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop its property sector. The developer announced a number of projects and the awarding of 49 contracts worth Dh22 billion last year, as it expanded its portfolio.

The company awarded the contracts to 36 UAE-based companies for its infrastructure, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments across the capital, it said in a statement this week.

Almost 50 per cent of the total value – Dh10.5 billion – is being recirculated to Abu Dhabi's economy, in line with the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme, Aldar said.

Aldar is also investing Dh5 billion to develop a range of income-generating assets in commercial, retail and hospitality sectors in Abu Dhabi, amid growing demand for property in the UAE.