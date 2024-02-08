Emaar’s 2023 profit jumps 70% on higher property sales

Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed developer, reported a 70 per cent annual jump in its 2023 financial year net profit, driven by increased sales as the UAE property market continues to grow strongly.

Net profit for the 12 months to the end of December rose to Dh11.6 billion ($3.2 billion), the company said in a statement on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

The company’s revenue grew 7 per cent to Dh26.7 billion during the period.

The performance was supported by growth in tourism, retail sales and rising real estate demand, the developer said in a statement.

Group property sales surged 15 per cent year-on-year to Dh40.3 billion in the January-December period. The company’s revenue backlog from property sales reached Dh71.8 billion as of December 31, indicating a positive outlook for revenue in the forthcoming years.

“The strategic initiatives undertaken in the past two years, coupled with enhancements in consumer confidence and overall business dynamics, especially in the real estate and retail sector, have significantly influenced our company’s operations throughout the previous year,” Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said.