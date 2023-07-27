UAE’s commercial property market records highest demand in nine years

The UAE’s commercial property sector in the second quarter recorded the highest demand for occupancy since 2014, amid a pickup in the economy.

Headline occupier demand posted an increase of 56 per cent net balance in the April to June period, compared a 53 per cent gain recorded in the prior quarter, a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed.

“All three subsectors reported strong demand with a +56 per cent and +48 per cent recorded for office and retail, respectively,” Rics said.

“Industrial led the way on the strength of its occupier demand, with a +64 per cent reading – its highest level in almost 10 years, since the fourth quarter of 2013.”

The UAE's economy bounced back strongly from the coronavirus pandemic-induced slowdown on the back of government initiatives and higher oil prices boosting demand for commercial and residential property.

Dubai’s residential market recorded strong annual capital gains in the second quarter of 2023 with the rally broadening to the affordable segment for the first time since the pandemic amid higher demand from buyers, a report by ValuStrat this week found.

The ValuStrat Price Index covering Dubai’s residential market grew 11.7 per cent annually and 3.4 per cent quarterly as prices rose on strong demand.

Office space in Dubai also recorded an annual increase of 26.2 per cent, the highest since the first quarter of 2015, it said. The ValuStrat Price Index for office space grew 7.9 per cent quarterly to reach 96 points, compared with a 100 point base in the first quarter of 2015.

Sales of office space in the second quarter set a decade-long record high with 662 transactions, up 18.6 per cent yearly.

“Looking towards the future, three-month capital valuations posted a solid +47 per cent net balance, while 12-month valuations reported a touch stronger +54 per cent with office property leading the way,” Rics said.

Twelve-month rent expectations for the office sector are also positive.

“Overall, the UAE commercial property market continues to be one of the world’s leading lights with signs that this market will continue to perform strongly for the foreseeable future,” Rics added.