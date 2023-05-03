Aldar Properties' Q1 profit jumps 22% on higher revenue

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, reported a 22 per cent surge in its first-quarter profit as revenue increased on the back of strong growth in property sales.

Net profit for the three-months to the end of March climbed to Dh836 million ($228 million), from the same period last year, Aldar said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue and rental income for the period jumped about 14 per cent annually to about Dh3.1 billion.

The company reported record quarterly development sales of Dh4.5 billion supported by increased demand from overseas and resident expat buyers in the UAE.

“Aldar has maintained positive momentum in the first quarter of 2023, reporting a strong set of results against the backdrop of positive economic fundamentals in the UAE,” Aldar Properties' group chief executive Talal Al Dhiyebi said.

“During the first quarter, we launched a variety of new residential concepts in Abu Dhabi that proved incredibly popular amongst investors locally and overseas. The success of these launches paved the way for our highest ever quarterly sales … and played a large part in Aldar’s stellar performance during the first three months of the year.”

More to follow...