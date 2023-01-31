Aldar buys Al Fahid Island for $680m to develop new waterfront project

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s largest listed developer, has acquired Al Fahid Island, a 3.4 million square metre land bank, for Dh2.5 billion ($680 million), as it seeks to create a new waterfront development.

The acquisition consideration will be paid over five years, Aldar said in a statement on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Al Fahid Island’s gross development value is Dh26 billion and the transaction "further bolsters Aldar’s development strategy, which sees the company bringing diverse products to the market that cater to the demand of local, regional, and international investors and homeowners", the company said.

“This latest land acquisition is a particularly significant one for Aldar as we continue to develop Abu Dhabi’s most strategically located and desirable destinations," said Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive at Aldar Properties.

Located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, the new development will featuring mangroves and more than 11km of waterfront.

It will feature a mix of more than 4,000 residential units and a range of leisure, retail and hospitality facilities.

The first phases will be launched to buyers towards the end of this year, the company said.

More to follow ...