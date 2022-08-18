Dubai developer Northacre Properties completes landmark London scheme

Dubai-based super-prime property developer Northacre Properties has announced the completion of its "momentous" London-based wellness scheme, called the The Broadway.

One of Central London’s largest prime residential sites, The Broadway is set over a land area of 75,000 square feet in Westminster, on the former site of the Metropolitan Police headquarters acquired by Northacre owner Shuaa Capital in 2016 for £370 million.

Squire and Partners were the project's architects and its main contractors were Multiplex.

The six architecturally striking towers at The Broadway provide 355,000 square feet of high-end residential space, including 16,000 square feet of health and wellness amenities and a total of 258 apartments.

"Completing the project on time is a momentous milestone and rounds off an exemplary construction programme,” said Jassim Alseddiqi, managing director of Shuaa Capital and chairman of Northacre Properties.

Alongside residential, the development also provides 116,000 square feet of office space, and 27,000 square feet of retail.

The one part of the project yet to be fully realised is Orchard Place, described by Northacre as a "dynamic new public thoroughfare, that aspires to be the wellness capital of London".

Orchard Place was once home to the orchards of Westminster Abbey, and the design seeks to pay homage to this verdant past through plants at street level and two landscaped fourth-floor gardens.

The private residents' gardens on the fourth level of The Broadway. Photo: Luxury Marketing House

"I am hugely excited about the future of this location ... we seek to bring together the community alongside a myriad of uses to ensure a vibrant and exciting location with people at its heart," said Walid El-Hindi chief executive of Real Estate at Shuaa Capital and group chief executive of Northacre.

"In the coming months we look forward to revealing our anchor tenants that will play a huge role in creating a wellness destination London has not seen before."