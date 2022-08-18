Damac unveils luxury Skylofts Collection in Dubai

Damac Properties has launched a range of penthouses and luxury units at three of its most upscale developments in Dubai.

Its Skylofts Collection is in the developer's properties, Safa One de Grisogono, Safa Two de Grisogono and Cavalli Tower, which overlooks The Palm Jumeirah from Dubai Marina.

The Skylofts Collection at Safa One will be situated on the 40th to 61st floors. Residents will have access to a tropical garden and a rainforest on the top floor, plus an artificial beach pool on the podium level.

At Safa Two, the collection will be located on the 73rd to 84th floors and will provide access to a fog forest, which features a lush landscape and man-made fog, on the 85th floor and adventure experiences through the Edge Walk and Glass Slide amenities.

There will also be access to a floating pool on the 60th floor, as well as an artificial beach pool and gym on the 11th floor.

The design of Damac's Safa One development is based on a masterpiece necklace. All images courtesy Damac

Cavalli Tower will feature "the most elevated penthouse in the whole of the Palm and its surroundings", Damac said.

The skylofts will be on the 68th to 71st floors and residents will be able to use an infinity set within a sky garden and the tower's Malibu Bay beach.

“It is a fresh approach to differentiating our ultra-luxury portfolio for end-users and property investors," said Niall McLoughlin, senior vice president of Damac.

"The Skylofts Collection is the embodiment of a luxurious lifestyle unlike any other in Dubai, defined by opulent design aesthetics and access to uber-premium amenities.”

Damac did not give details about when the units would be completed. The Cavalli penthouses start at Dh61.1 million ($16.6m), while Safa One penthouses start at Dh44.3m.

Damac, which purchased Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli in 2019, also recently won a $120 million bid to acquire land in the upscale Miami district of Surfside, where it plans to build an ultra-luxurious, Cavalli-branded condominium project.

Dubai's property market has continued to recover over the past year on the back of the UAE's broader economic recovery.

The prime market has been particularly strong, with demand intensifying, a report from property consultancy Knight Frank has found.

On The Palm, villa prices have increased by 51 per cent in the past 12 months and by 68 per cent since the start of the pandemic, it said.

The strong demand for the city’s most desirable neighbourhoods, combined with restricted supply, has helped to drive record price growth.

During the first six months of 2022, Knight Frank recorded 82 ultra-prime deals — homes priced at more than $10m. This compares with 93 ultra-prime deals in all of 2021.

