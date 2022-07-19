Dubai issues new law to support growth of real estate investment funds

Dubai has issued a new law to promote the growth of real estate investment funds in the emirate.

The law, issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, approves the privileges of real estate investment funds in Dubai, with the aim of strengthening the emirate's position as a "global destination for real estate investment" and providing incentives to encourage more funds in the emirate, a statement said.

The decree applies to all real estate investment funds licensed and regulated to operate in the emirate, including those in special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Funds are eligible to register under the law provided that the value of the real estate assets they own is not less than Dh180 million ($49m), the statement said.

The law aims to provide incentives to encourage real estate investment funds to invest in various real estate projects in the emirate, as well as attract international funds to practice their investment activities in Dubai, it added.

More to follow...