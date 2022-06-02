Jubail Marina project unveiled in Abu Dhabi as $11m contract awarded

Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has awarded a Dh40 million ($10.89m) contract to Al Dhafra Pipeline & Contracting Company (APCC) for the new 66-berth Marina in the Marfa Al Jubail community.

The luxury waterfront project with a marina, housing and a yacht club is expected to be handed over by mid-2024, while the district within Marfa Al Jubail is set to launch in October, JIIC said in a statement.

The district will consist of 41 townhouses and 18 apartments, located in one building block and surrounded by mangroves.

Marfa Al Jubail will be anchored by a luxury yacht club complex and boardwalk containing restaurants, alfresco cafés, and eateries.

A rendering of the marina at Jubail Island. Courtesy Jubail Island Investment Company

“Marfa Al Jubail will be part of the array of social attractions and amenities within the island, that is unlike anything else in the capital," said Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, operations corporate director for JIIC.

"The contract signing reinforces JIIC’s commitment to developing a landmark destination and a premier marine community that is synonymous with luxury living.”

Jubail Island, located between Saadiyat Island and Yas Island, will have six residential village estates covering more than 400 hectares and will be home to 10,000 residents within four years.

Building heights at Jubail Island will be strictly controlled, with no villas exceeding 15 metres.

The project received a boost in April when Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) provided a Dh500 million ($136m) Sharia-compliant financing facility for its development and construction.

Jubail Island is set within Abu Dhabi's mangroves. Courtesy Jubail Island Investment Company

The funding would cover the infrastructure works and building of up to 453 villas and 133 town houses as part of the first phase of development.

A contract to build the first 300 villas was awarded to Arabian Construction Company in April 2021. At the time, Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) said 60 per cent of the site's infrastructure was complete.

A number of new large-scale housing projects have been announced in Abu Dhabi so far this year.

Close to Jubail Island will be Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar, while Reem Hills will be a $2.1bn gated villa community with a man-made hill on Reem Island.

Bloom Holding is also tapping into the gated community model with its Dh9bn Bloom Living project, near Abu Dhabi International Airport.

