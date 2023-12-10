Solar power charging flexibility from Al Masaood could drive EV adoption

As the UAE and the rest of world races towards an electric mobility future, Al Masaood Power Division has revealed a groundbreaking solar-powered charging station for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vehicles.

Currently being showcased at Cop28 in Dubai, SHAMS+ is designed and manufactured entirely in the UAE, and is described as a first of its kind.

Among the attributes that sets Al Masaood Power Division’s charging solution apart and makes it a thrilling development is off-grid accessibility.

By utilising solar power to charge electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels, SHAMS+ allows for flexibility in a variety of locations, including remote and inaccessible areas that might previously have rendered EVs vulnerable.

The sustainability impact speaks for itself; this solution relies solely on clean energy, whilst boosting re-deployability with a need for minimal maintenance.

Other brand differentiators include ultra-fast charging; by utilising cutting-edge technology, SHAMS+ offers charging speeds that can extend the range of a vehicle by more than 100km, in just 10 minutes.

This speed is a key differentiator in the electric vehicle charging market, as is it is plug & play installation process.

Rasso Bartenschlager, general manager of Al Masaood Power Division, explains that SHAMS+ is equipped with smart features to ensure stable charging.

“This provides maximum convenience and flexibility in installation, catering to diverse environments such as agricultural areas and marine ports,” he says.

Mr Bartenschlager emphasises how this development furthers his company’s decarbonisation leadership position amid the current global sustainability trends, such as those being discussed in Expo City Dubai at Cop28.

“Al Masaood, through SHAMS+, positions itself as a leader in the transition towards a sustainable and green energy future.

“The brand’s commitment is reflected in its contribution to decarbonising the transport industry and catalysing electric vehicle adoption in construction, industrial, and marine sectors.”

Connectivity is part of the game-changing impact brought to the electric mobility arena by SHAMS+.

The solution aims to enhance connectivity and deliver a seamless plug-and-charge experience, thereby supporting the wider adoption of electric vehicles and marine vessels in the UAE and beyond…because with this development comes potency in both flexibility and, of course, for scalability.

“The use of solar power input and output harnessed from the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) makes SHAMS+ a scalable and flexible solution,” confirms Mr Bartenschlager.

“It can be installed in a wide range of rural and urban locations, contributing to the expansion of a sustainable charging infrastructure network.”

That enhances public and market confidence in the evolving greener and cleaner energy vehicle journey.

All this positions Al Masaood Power Division as a key player in the field of smart charging infrastructure and arguably makes the prospect of electric vehicle adoption even more attractive to the masses.

That has to be good for all of us in an evolving mobility marketplace where global momentum towards sustainability and decarbonisation is driving us increasingly towards electric vehicles.

“SHAMS+ aligns with this trend by offering an innovative, off-grid charging solution powered by solar energy,” Mr Bartenschlager summarises, whilst also highlighting the potential expansion of EV appetite in the region.

“The Middle East is projected to experience significant growth in the electric vehicle market, with a compound annual growth rate of over 25 per cent between 2021 and 2027.

“SHAMS+ positions itself to address the challenges associated with charging infrastructure and environmental impact in the region.”

This, in turn, embraces potential synergy within the Emirates in terms of government support and clear national sustainability goals that include the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative.

Mr Bartenschlager adds: “The UAE’s forward-looking national agenda emphasises sustainable transportation, aiming to achieve 42,000 electric vehicles on its roads by 2030.

“SHAMS+ aligns with this agenda…and contributes to the clean energy goals of the UAE”.