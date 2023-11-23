Property portfolio underlines how ORA could make a huge UAE impact

In just seven years landmark developer ORA has made a global name for itself with a bold schedule of celebrated projects. And the impressive portfolio of developments precedes the company preparing to deliver one of the largest private sector schemes in UAE history.

Those seeking an idea of what the Ghantoot megaproject on the Abu Dhabi and Dubai border could mean to the UAE can check out successes in Cyprus, Greece, Grenada, Pakistan and Egypt, to confirm ORA’s vision and dedication to regionally-significant developments.

ORA has documented its brief but stellar journey in five engaging episodes for the aspirational documentary A Journey Through Time. The focus falls on the remarkable construction success stories so far in Building A Timeless Legacy -an episode that showcases impressive projects that have made the world take notice of ORA Properties.

Among those notable achievements is Ayia Napa Marina, in Cyprus, an interna-tional lifestyle destination and mixed development masterpiece located in one of the most famous locations on the island. It was designed by acclaimed SmithGroupJJR, a US-based architecture, engineering and planning firm.

Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus

ORA delivered an integrated development that includes world-class facilities such as upscale retail boutiques, recreational and entertainment experiences in-cluding waterfront dining, and the iconic Twisted Tower, with a second one un-der construction.

These coastal landmarks feature 220 luxury apartments over-looking the Mediterranean, Commercial Village, stylish yachting facilities comprising 600 berths, 11 beach villas, and 12 island villas appealing to both end-users and investors.

Established in 2016 by Engineer Naguib Sawiris, ORA chairman and chief ex-ecutive officer, the company vision has been to seek opportunities in emerging locations, and create unique lifestyle destinations.

The organisation has evolved to deliver luxury lifestyles through its ORA Hos-pitality and ORA Properties verticals, and has dramatically reshaped millions ofsquare metres of land as flagship addresses.

This includes the enchanting Silversands Hotel in Grenada. Embracing the wild beauty of Grand Anse Beach, it takes the ORA story further, embracing a prom-ise of architectural excellence and refined living that has underpinned the com-pany’s reputation and progress.

The island escape incorporates 43 rooms and suites, beachfront and hillside vil-las, a full-service spa, fitness centre, water-sports, and a 100 metre pool; the longest pool in the Caribbean. Guests can also enjoy two globally inspired restaurants.

Silversands Grenada

Silversands Grenada came about after a friend suggested to Eng. Sawiris, well-travelled as an international businessman, that he visit Grenada. Having fallen in love with the island, he wanted other world-weary travellers to discover and embrace its beauty and charm.

Across the world, the Eighteen project is setting a new standard for destination living in Pakistan.

With an 18-hole championship golf course at its heart, the stylish location spread over 2,410,800 sqm of expertly landscaped grounds, has been developedby ORA in partnership with Saif Group and Kohistan Builders.

It nestles in the scenic hills of Islamabad, located a convenient drive away from downtown with easy access to motorways and just 10 minutes from a new inter-national airport.

The masterplan was to create a “beautiful garden city” on the edge of a global city, including a clubhouse, medical centre, a five-star hotel, luxury retail stores, and a business centre.

“Over the last few years, Eighteen has built a reputation for being a leading in-ternational real estate project,” says Eighteen chief executive officer Tarek Hamdy.

“Our core values, our business culture and commitment to our clients are re-flected in the way we work. Eighteen can be described as an ultimate lifestyle destination in Pakistan catering to the modern urban dwellers.”

ORA is also developing significant projects in its home country. The iconic ZED Towers in Sheikh Zayed capture modernity and innovation in the shape of smart landmark buildings in a new, vibrant community.

Adding fresh sophistication to Cairo’s skyline, the ZED Towers are the tallest structure in the centre of ZED El Sheikh Zayed, a 165 feddan (693,000sqm) - 100 feddan residential and 65 feddan park - real estate compound surrounding ZED Park and served by interconnected courtyards. Construction is moving fast on the upscale ZED Towers, set to feature serviced units and uncluttered views over Sheikh Zayed. All will be served by retail outlets in the ZED Strip, as well as banks, a gym and medical facilities.ZED East is a 332 feddan (1,396,000sqm) project located between New Cairo and the Capital City, more than 50 per cent green space serving a com-munity of standalone villas, twin houses, town houses, chalets, duplexes and apartments, all connected to landscaped gardens and overlooking a vast sports club.

Retail stores, a cinema, and a sporting club will also cater to residents. Pyramid Hills is taking shape in Giza Plateau, Cairo, one of the world’s oldest known significant locations and home to the Great Pyramids. The distinctive project will offer tranquil living, green landscaped spaces, and picturesque one floor villas served by winding cobblestone roads and pathways.

Meanwhile, the contemporary villas that comprise the Solana by Ora develop-ment, in New Zayed, have proven popular.The desirable masterplan community includes pools, a spa, community centre and retail centre, as well as a clubhouse and clinics.

ORA is also creating luxury living away from the capital in Silversands North Coast, an emerging summer beach destination occupying a picturesque seaside location. Construction is well underway to provide an elegant holiday haven with a livelymeets indulgent spirit, hugging 1.2km of natural beachfront.

Amid lush landscapes across 503 feddan (2,112,600 sqm), ORA is delivering villas, townhouses, chalets, twin houses and apartments alongside two hotels, vibrant nightlife, and world class amenities such as lagoons, spa, four club-houses, all adding up to an aspirational vacation community.

All this puts ORA in good stead to make a substantial entrance into the UAE market - in partnership with Q Holding.

A smart and sustainable city in Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, this will be ORA’s largest development and first footprint in the UAE region - as well as being the largest real estate development in the history of the nation’s private sector.

The company envisions the Abu Dhabi project to be an up-scale, sustainable, and comprehensive city of the future with a total area of 20 million sqm - al-most the size of Beirut. This makes ORA the only developer having a land plot of such size in the UAE private sector.

The waterfront development is located at a unique and central location, on a sandy stretch of coast that lies between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The huge project will target both residents and tourists seeking a luxurious live-work-play community and provides ORA with the opportunity to create a desti-nation that bridges between the UAE’s most progressive cities.