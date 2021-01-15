Why old-school money lessons won’t appeal to Gen Z

Parents can swap chequebook lessons for monitoring bank and credit accounts online. They can also show kids what a credit card statement looks like. Getty Images

Many older millennials may have learned to manage money much like our parents did: waiting for statements to arrive in the mail, balancing chequebooks and paying in cash. But if you’re planning to impart the same lessons to your children, ask yourself a few questions first.

Is this still how you deal with your finances? How often do you carry cash anymore? Do you even know where your chequebook is? If the respective answers are “no”, “rarely” and “maybe in that box I never unpacked since moving six months ago”, then the money lessons of the 1990s aren’t going to cut it for the next generation.

The way we handle money had already been changing dramatically, but the pandemic accelerated those changes. One example: A September 2020 American Express study found that since the Covid-19 outbreak began, 70 per cent of merchants had customers request contactless payment options, and 73 per cent of merchants prefer customers to pay with a card or app instead of cash.

So trade in those old-school money lectures for a primer on plastic and digital payments. By the time your kids become financially independent, they may thank you for it.

Because cash is tactile, it provides a natural way to introduce younger kids to money. But according to Gregg Murset, founder and chief executive of the BusyKid app, which teaches kids about money management, you don’t need to stick to coin counting for long. “I think kids are very smart these days, and they can learn that a quarter equals 0.25 in like five minutes,” he says.

Since cash is out and cards are in, there’s little reason to avoid introducing credit and debit lessons as soon as possible. Swap chequebook lessons for monitoring bank and credit accounts online. Show your kids what a credit card statement looks like. Talk about building credit history by showing them your credit report.

Rosanna Agado, who recently moved from the Seattle area to Glasgow, Scotland, maintains a spreadsheet for her three kids. Rather than give them their weekly allowance in the form of cash, Ms Agado and her husband act like a bank account and lender combined.

When one of their children decides to buy something, the parents pay and deduct the total from that kid’s savings. The kids are allowed to go into debt and aren’t charged interest, but they must skip however many weeks of allowance are needed until the debt is repaid.

Their eldest son, who is 14, now has a bank account with a debit card, and while Ms Agado doesn’t monitor his purchases, she does check the balance daily. “Having that freedom of having the card to spend on his own, it’s like credit card light,” she says. “He knows there’s a limit on what he can spend.”

If something seems unusual, Ms Agado discusses the purchase with her son to verify that it’s accurate – not to judge his decision, but to teach him the importance of monitoring his account for suspicious activity.

Credit cards can be a much-feared financial product because of the risk of getting into high-interest debt, but they can be a useful tool, too. Sharing your credit triumphs and errors with your kids can help them make confident decisions as adults.

Quote I think it's a big mistake for parents to helicopter their kids too much when it comes to money

Ms Agado and her husband don’t want credit to be a mystery to their kids. They discuss topics like credit card rewards, which card to use for which purchase and what happens if you take on debt or miss a credit card payment.

“One of the main driving forces was the fact that my husband and I both destroyed our credit when we were younger,” she says.

Money talks are important, but kids learn even more when they apply those lessons to real-life purchasing decisions. Let your kids choose what to buy, within reason, even if you think they’re making a frivolous choice that will blow through a month’s worth of their allowance. Much as you learned from your own regrettable decisions, your children can do the same. Better a $10 mistake at 13 than a $10,000 mistake at 33, after all.

“I think it’s a big mistake for parents to helicopter their kids too much when it comes to money,” Mr Murset says. “I would much rather kids buy something with their money and have the heartburn that comes with remorse.”

AP

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

Teaching your child to save Pre-school (three - five years) You can’t yet talk about investing or borrowing, but introduce a “classic” money bank and start putting gifts and allowances away. When the child wants a specific toy, have them save for it and help them track their progress. Early childhood (six - eight years) Replace the money bank with three jars labelled ‘saving’, ‘spending’ and ‘sharing’. Have the child divide their allowance into the three jars each week and explain their choices in splitting their pocket money. A guide could be 25 per cent saving, 50 per cent spending, 25 per cent for charity and gift-giving. Middle childhood (nine - 11 years) Open a bank savings account and help your child establish a budget and set a savings goal. Introduce the notion of ‘paying yourself first’ by putting away savings as soon as your allowance is paid. Young teens (12 - 14 years) Change your child’s allowance from weekly to monthly and help them pinpoint long-range goals such as a trip, so they can start longer-term saving and find new ways to increase their saving. Teenage (15 - 18 years) Discuss mutual expectations about university costs and identify what they can help fund and set goals. Don’t pay for everything, so they can experience the pride of contributing. Young adulthood (19 - 22 years) Discuss post-graduation plans and future life goals, quantify expenses such as first apartment, work wardrobe, holidays and help them continue to save towards these goals. * JP Morgan Private Bank

