Can you save too much for retirement?

It is important to strike the right balance between saving for the future and living your life today, financial experts say

Some people save prodigious amounts so they can retire early. However, aggressive saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs. Getty Images
Some people save prodigious amounts so they can retire early. However, aggressive saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs. Getty Images

Gwen Merz was fresh out of college in 2014 and working an information technology job she hated when she decided early retirement was the answer. She put aside every dollar she could, saving as much as 70 per cent of her income so that she could quit when she was 35.

Now 30, Ms Merz thinks she may have saved too much. Her job and life goals have changed but most of her $300,000 savings is in retirement accounts that cannot be touched without tax penalties. If she could do it over, she says she would either save less aggressively or put some of the money into a taxable investment account with less strict withdrawal rules.

“I would pay a little bit more in taxes on my salary but I would have that money available for me,” says Ms Merz, who lives in St Louis.

Retiring at 30 with $2 million sounds great. But I have nothing to do and nothing to be holding on to

Malcolm Ethridge, certified financial planner

Some people save prodigious amounts so they can retire early or because they are worried they will not have enough for a comfortable retirement. But aggressive saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs, which is why it is important to strike the right balance between saving for the future and living your life today.

On Fire, but less so

Many people struggle to save anything for retirement, so the idea of saving “too much” may seem absurd. But there is a movement known as “Financial Independence, Retire Early”, or Fire, that promotes saving enough to gain control over how you spend your days long before typical retirement age. Some Fire bloggers retired in their 30s from well-paying jobs by dramatically cutting their expenses and saving half or more of their incomes.

Saving for a 20-year retirement is difficult enough. Planning for one that lasts 50 years or more often requires extreme frugality both before and after retirement, as Fire adherents try to make their money last.

The Fire movement inspired Ms Merz to set her initial early retirement goal. After finding a more enjoyable job and buying a house, Ms Merz has, however, throttled back her savings goals and now plans to retire at 55. One unexpected bonus from saving less aggressively: she is less stressed about money.

“I always felt like I could do more since there were people online doing more than me,” says Ms Merz. “I really put myself under a lot of unnecessary stress and strain.”

Certified financial planner Malcolm Ethridge does not try to talk his clients out of the idea of retiring young. Many work in high-paying but demanding jobs in technology or finance and are feeling burnt out by 80-hour work weeks.

“You are getting compensated well for the time you are putting in but it is not sustainable,” says Mr Ethridge. “There is only so long you can burn both ends of the candle before it disappears.”

Read More

Personal finance experts advise Gen Xers not to become overly conservative in their investment approach as retirement looms. Getty ImagesGen X: seven ways to grow your wealth as retirement looms

Why financial planning is not only for the rich

Here are five essential money lessons to learn in your 20s

Instead, he encourages them to save enough so they can switch to work they are more passionate about, such as teaching, working for a non-profit organisation or starting a business.

“It is not so much ‘I hate the job’ as ‘The thing that I do for a living takes a tonne of my time and I do not feel like it makes the world that much better off’,” says Mr Ethridge.

Working at least part-time in retirement can not only reduce the amount you need to save but it also gives structure and purpose, he says.

“Retiring at 30 with $2 million sounds great. It makes me sound like I have conquered the world,” says Mr Ethridge. “But I have nothing to do and nothing to be holding on to.”

Even while she was saving most of her income, Ms Merz says that she still enjoyed occasional splurges such as trips to Australia and Ecuador and a $4,000 sewing machine for her quilting hobby.

Some super-savers, by contrast, are so focused on their futures that they neglect their present, says certified financial planner and physician Carolyn McClanahan.

As someone who has worked in hospital emergency rooms, Ms McClanahan knows that the future is not guaranteed.

It’s making certain that if they found out they were going to die tomorrow, that they would be at peace with what they’ve done

Carolyn McClanahan, financial planner

“We see people that die way too soon or get some serious illness that totally changes the trajectory of their lives,” she says.

She says while people must save enough to live comfortably after they retire, they must also start to work on their bucket list of experiences long before they quit work.

If they love to travel or spend time with their families, for example, she recommends that they not wait until retirement to start.

“It is making certain that if they found out they were going to die tomorrow, that they would be at peace with what they have done,” she says.

Published: June 16, 2021 08:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
ExxonMobil is among energy firms that have come under increased pressure from investors to reduce their carbon footprint. Reuters

US energy companies to face higher scrutiny and climate-risk disclosure

Business
'Yemen is a tale of missed and then lost opportunities,' outgoing UN envoy Martin Griffiths said in a pessimistic final assessment. EPA

Outgoing UN envoy paints bleak picture of Yemen’s peace prospects

MENA
'Gone Girl' and 'Cocktail' actress Lisa Banes has died in New York City, following a hit-and-run accident on June 4. AP

‘Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dies following hit-and-run accident

Film
An Airbus A380, left, and a Boeing 747 at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. The US and the EU are closing in on a deal to end a dispute over subsidies to Airbus and Boeing. AP

EU and US end 17-year Boeing-Airbus trade dispute

Aviation
The UK Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai was built by McLaren Construction and designed by British artist and designer Es Devlin. UK

AI to create poetry for UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast