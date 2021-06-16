Can you save too much for retirement?

Gwen Merz was fresh out of college in 2014 and working an information technology job she hated when she decided early retirement was the answer. She put aside every dollar she could, saving as much as 70 per cent of her income so that she could quit when she was 35.

Now 30, Ms Merz thinks she may have saved too much. Her job and life goals have changed but most of her $300,000 savings is in retirement accounts that cannot be touched without tax penalties. If she could do it over, she says she would either save less aggressively or put some of the money into a taxable investment account with less strict withdrawal rules.

“I would pay a little bit more in taxes on my salary but I would have that money available for me,” says Ms Merz, who lives in St Louis.

Retiring at 30 with $2 million sounds great. But I have nothing to do and nothing to be holding on to Malcolm Ethridge, certified financial planner

Some people save prodigious amounts so they can retire early or because they are worried they will not have enough for a comfortable retirement. But aggressive saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs, which is why it is important to strike the right balance between saving for the future and living your life today.

On Fire, but less so

Many people struggle to save anything for retirement, so the idea of saving “too much” may seem absurd. But there is a movement known as “Financial Independence, Retire Early”, or Fire, that promotes saving enough to gain control over how you spend your days long before typical retirement age. Some Fire bloggers retired in their 30s from well-paying jobs by dramatically cutting their expenses and saving half or more of their incomes.

Saving for a 20-year retirement is difficult enough. Planning for one that lasts 50 years or more often requires extreme frugality both before and after retirement, as Fire adherents try to make their money last.

The Fire movement inspired Ms Merz to set her initial early retirement goal. After finding a more enjoyable job and buying a house, Ms Merz has, however, throttled back her savings goals and now plans to retire at 55. One unexpected bonus from saving less aggressively: she is less stressed about money.

“I always felt like I could do more since there were people online doing more than me,” says Ms Merz. “I really put myself under a lot of unnecessary stress and strain.”

Certified financial planner Malcolm Ethridge does not try to talk his clients out of the idea of retiring young. Many work in high-paying but demanding jobs in technology or finance and are feeling burnt out by 80-hour work weeks.

“You are getting compensated well for the time you are putting in but it is not sustainable,” says Mr Ethridge. “There is only so long you can burn both ends of the candle before it disappears.”

Instead, he encourages them to save enough so they can switch to work they are more passionate about, such as teaching, working for a non-profit organisation or starting a business.

“It is not so much ‘I hate the job’ as ‘The thing that I do for a living takes a tonne of my time and I do not feel like it makes the world that much better off’,” says Mr Ethridge.

Working at least part-time in retirement can not only reduce the amount you need to save but it also gives structure and purpose, he says.

“Retiring at 30 with $2 million sounds great. It makes me sound like I have conquered the world,” says Mr Ethridge. “But I have nothing to do and nothing to be holding on to.”

Even while she was saving most of her income, Ms Merz says that she still enjoyed occasional splurges such as trips to Australia and Ecuador and a $4,000 sewing machine for her quilting hobby.

Some super-savers, by contrast, are so focused on their futures that they neglect their present, says certified financial planner and physician Carolyn McClanahan.

As someone who has worked in hospital emergency rooms, Ms McClanahan knows that the future is not guaranteed.

It’s making certain that if they found out they were going to die tomorrow, that they would be at peace with what they’ve done Carolyn McClanahan, financial planner

“We see people that die way too soon or get some serious illness that totally changes the trajectory of their lives,” she says.

She says while people must save enough to live comfortably after they retire, they must also start to work on their bucket list of experiences long before they quit work.

If they love to travel or spend time with their families, for example, she recommends that they not wait until retirement to start.

“It is making certain that if they found out they were going to die tomorrow, that they would be at peace with what they have done,” she says.