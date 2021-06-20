Billionaires: Gautam Adani loses $13bn in worst wealth rout after sell-off in group stocks

In our fortnightly round-up, Elon Musk tweets that he will sell his last remaining house after ProPublica revealed he pays little to no tax and Patrick Drahi buys a 12% stake in the BT Group

Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Group, lost more money than anyone else worldwide in the past week through to Thursday, with his personal fortune tumbling by about $13.2 billion to $63.5bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Getty
Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Group, lost more money than anyone else worldwide in the past week through to Thursday, with his personal fortune tumbling by about $13.2 billion to $63.5bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Getty

Gautam Adani

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s dream run up the global wealth rankings faltered after a media report that raised questions about some offshore investors triggered a rout in his conglomerate’s six listed stocks.

The tycoon lost more money than anyone else in the world over the past week, with his fortune declining by about $13.2 billion to $63.5bn by Thursday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Read More

Nick Donaldson / The NationalHow the top 25 mega-billionaires in the US pay less tax than ordinary workers

How Bill and Melinda Gates are splitting up their fortune as they divorce

Gen X: seven ways to grow your wealth as retirement looms

A few days earlier, Mr Adani, 58, had been closing the gap on Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest man. Four out of six Adani group stocks fell further on Friday, taking last week's sell-off to a fifth consecutive session.

The about-turn began on Monday after the Economic Times reported that India’s national share depository had frozen the accounts of three Mauritius-based funds – Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund – because of insufficient information on the owners.

The bulk of the holdings in the funds – about $6bn in total – are shares in Mr Adani’s companies.

Although the Adani Group labelled the report “blatantly erroneous” and “done to deliberately mislead the investing community”, concerned investors rushed for the exit.

The Mauritius offshore funds hold more than 90 per cent of their managed assets in Adani Group companies, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Adani Group said on Monday that the funds “have been investors in Adani Enterprises for more than a decade ... We urge all our stakeholders not to be perturbed by market speculations.”

In identical exchange filings on the same day, Adani Group companies said that they had written confirmation from the registrar and transfer agent that the offshore funds’ dematerialised accounts in which Adani shares were held were not frozen.

Albula and APMS said in separate statements dated June 14, which were sent by their management company IQ EQ Fund Services (Mauritius), that the funds were fully operational.

The relevant National Securities Depository Limited entry "for APMS Investment Fund shows a technical ‘account level freeze’ only that has absolutely no relevance to its normal FPI trading activities”, APMS said.

The shares of Adani Green Energy, the mogul’s most valuable asset, slipped by about 13 per cent last week in Mumbai. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone was down 17 per cent while Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission plunged by at least 22 per cent this week. Flagship Adani Enterprises fell by about 7 per cent.

However, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises closed higher on Friday, paring some of the week’s losses.

Elon Musk says that he only has one house in the San Francisco Bay area that is being rented out for events. Reuters
Elon Musk says that he only has one house in the San Francisco Bay area that is being rented out for events. Reuters

Elon Musk

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has decided to sell the last of his houses a week after a report revealed that he and other billionaires paid little or no income taxes for several years.

Mr Musk, 49, said that he only has one house in the San Francisco Bay area that is being rented out for events and that if he sold, it “would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day”.

He first announced plans to sell his homes and most of his possessions more than a year ago as a way to soften criticism of his wealth. Within days, he put two of his California properties on the market.

Earlier this month, ProPublica reported that Mr Musk, Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos and Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett have paid little income tax relative to their outsize wealth. The report quoted a trove of Internal Revenue Service data on tax returns for thousands of wealthy Americans. Mr Musk paid no federal income taxes in 2018 and less than $70,000 in 2015 and 2017, according to the report.

An IRS official said last week that the data leak had been referred to the FBI.

After the ProPublica report, Mr Musk tweeted that he would keep paying income taxes in California in proportion to his time in the state, which he said would be significant. He moved to Texas last year and said he now rents a house worth about $50,000 in Boca Chica from SpaceX, which has a launch site in the area.

Altice chief executive Patrick Drahi announced on June 10, 2021, that he had acquired 12.1% of the capital of BT, becoming its largest shareholder. AFP
Altice chief executive Patrick Drahi announced on June 10, 2021, that he had acquired 12.1% of the capital of BT, becoming its largest shareholder. AFP

Patrick Drahi

Patrick Drahi bought a 12 per cent stake in the BT Group and pledged to support its high-speed broadband exercise, an unexpected move that marks a return to form by the deal-hungry French-Israeli cable billionaire.

Mr Drahi’s newly created company Altice UK acquired 1.2 billion shares in Britain’s dominant phone company, it said 10 days ago. The stake is worth about £2.2bn ($3.05bn) and makes him the company’s biggest shareholder.

The entrepreneur has a history of challenging the old incumbents in Europe’s telecoms industry and has often driven far-reaching change and forced asset sales at the companies he has invested in. More recently, he took a break from major deals to focus on paying down debt.

The new stake in BT is a significant surprise

Carl Murdock-Smith, an analyst at Berenberg

The new stake in BT is a significant surprise and a "proper curve ball", said Carl Murdock-Smith, an analyst at Berenberg.

Mr Drahi, 57, said he will use Altice’s expertise in fibre network installation to help BT expand its own.

The British company has been looking for a partner to help it instal an extra 5 million fibre optic connections by 2026, opening up its infrastructure to an external investor for the first time.

Altice said it has no plans to launch a full takeover bid for BT.

BT said that it welcomes “all investors who recognise the long-term value of our business and the important role it plays in the UK. We are making good progress in delivering our strategy and plan”.

Mr Drahi established himself by buying and selling small cable companies in France, before embarking on a debt-fuelled acquisition spree that turned his modest cable TV and phone group into one of the world’s biggest media and telecoms businesses.

The company is still saddled with €35bn ($41.6bn) in debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

FILE PHOTO: Didi Chuxing's CEO Cheng Wei speaks at a product launch event in Beijing, China November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Didi Chuxing's CEO Cheng Wei speaks at a product launch event in Beijing, China November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File Photo

Cheng Wei

Cheng Wei, the billionaire co-founder of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, is poised to shoot up the ranks of the super-rich when his company lists in the US.

Didi last week filed for an initial public offering under its formal name of Xiaoju Kuaizhi and revealed that the Chinese entrepreneur owns 7 per cent of the company. With Didi reportedly trading at a value of about $95bn on the secondary market in recent months, that stake could be worth as much as $6.7bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Co-founder and president Jean Liu owns a 1.7 per cent stake that could be worth $1.6bn. Eight other executives collectively hold about 1.8 per cent of the company, worth about $1.7bn in total.

Read More

Billionaires: Activist investor Carl Icahn considers investing $1bn in cryptocurrencies

Mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos leads 'roaring market' in new superyacht orders for the ultra-wealthy

Who is Vicky Safra and how did she become one of the wealthiest women on the planet?

It is the latest example of ride-hailing riches being minted in Asia as companies backed by Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group prepare to go public. Singapore-based Grab Holdings is poised to merge with a special purpose acquisition company while Indonesia’s GoTo Group is pursuing a listing by the end of the year.

“Ride mobility is one of the most significant growth industries in Asia,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive of the Global CIO Office in Singapore. The scale of the Didi offering “shows just how much economic value continues to be created”.

A Didi representative did not respond to a request for comment.

The ride-hailing company is counting on a remarkable post-pandemic recovery that hastened after China became the world’s first major economy to emerge from Covid-19. People returning to work and the resumption of travel helped revenue to more than double to 42.2bn yuan ($6.6bn) in the first quarter, reversing last year's decline.

Didi is one of the largest Chinese internet companies to tap into public markets in recent years, part of a second wave of start-ups aspiring to join Alibaba Group and Tencent in the upper echelons of the China's technology industry.

With more than 493 million annual active users mostly in China, the company was valued at $62bn after an earlier funding-raising exercise and has sought a valuation that is between $70bn and $100bn in the IPO.

Published: June 20, 2021 09:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Syria Solidarity campaigners, seen on the right, hold flags, signs and flowers during a vigil in honour of Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London, in 2016. Alamy/Getty 

Syrians mourn murdered British politician Jo Cox five years on

World
Courtesy Vertical Aerospace

UK electric flying taxi firm Vertical Aerospace lifts off with $2.2bn Spac listing

Aviation
A member of anti-Taliban militia fires a heavy machine gun during an ongoing fight with Taliban insurgents in the village of Mukhtar, Afghanistan. AFP

Nato appeals for support to stop Taliban collapsing Afghan state

Asia
A power station in the UK, which will host the Cop26 climate summit in November. Bloomberg 

UK cities among Europe's worst for hazardous NO2 pollution

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast