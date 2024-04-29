Celebrity Net Worth: Matt Damon buys LA penthouse for $8.6m

Actor, producer and screenwriter Matt Damon recently splurged $8.6 million on a fourth-floor unit in a West Hollywood luxury building.

The apartment offers views of Beverly Hills, the Hollywood Hills and the San Gabriel Mountains through floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report said.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 8899 Beverly, one of Los Angeles’ newest and most luxurious condominium buildings, offers just under 2,900 square feet of living space.

Designed by architecture firm Olson Kundig, 8899 Beverly is the tallest residential building in West Hollywood, according to the development's marketing materials.

The apartment came on to the market last summer at nearly $9 million, the report said.

Chief among the unit’s amenities is a 1,600 square foot private outdoor terrace, which the listing noted is one of “the grandest and most expansive outdoor spaces available in the building”.

Other bespoke touches include a handcrafted leather door handle leading to the gourmet kitchen.

Damon will shell out nearly $5,000 per month in homeowner dues at the new building, according to the Robb Report.

The Oppenheimer actor, his wife and four daughters left their Pacific Palisades, California, mansion in 2020 for a 6,200 square foot penthouse in Brooklyn, New York, the report said.

Damon and his wife bought the Pacific Palisades mansion in 2012 for $15 million and sold it for $18 million in 2021 to its current owners, former Warner Bros chief executive Ann Sarnoff and her husband, private equity guru Richard Sarnoff.

For the past several years, the Damon family has primarily resided in New York, where they split their time between the $16 million penthouse in the trendy Brooklyn Heights neighbourhood and an $8 million estate in the upstate enclave of Bedford Hills, the report said.

Damon’s 2020 move to Brooklyn caused quite a stir at the time, according to the New York Post's gossip website Page Six.

Not only did the purchase mark Brooklyn’s priciest apartment sale when Damon bought the penthouse in 2018 for $16.7 million, the Bourne actor had also shut down an entire street in the neighbourhood to house moving lorries filled with furniture. A crane was used to hoist the family's belongings into their new home, the report said.

Damon, 53, ranks as one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. He’s appeared regularly in films since his 1988 debut in Mystic Pizza with standout roles in Saving Private Ryan, The Departed, the Bourne franchise and Good Will Hunting, for which he won an Academy Award for best original screenplay.

He has a net worth of $170 million, according to wealth tracking website Celebrity Net Worth.

Rory McIlroy

Pro-golfer Rory McIlroy has denied a rumour that he was offered $850 million to join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf circuit.

London newspaper City AM published a story on April 14 alleging that LIV offered McIlroy $850 million and an equity stake in the league worth about 2 per cent to leave the PGA Tour.

The newspaper cited two separate sources about the possible deal.

However, McIlroy has denied the claim, saying his loyalty remains with the PGA Tour.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started. I've never been offered a number from LIV, and I've never contemplated going to LIV,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel during a practice round before the RBC Heritage.

“For me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it's never been any different.”

The four-time major champion has been one of the most outspoken golfers against LIV since the $2 billion project first emerged in 2022, believing those who left to play for the league shouldn't be allowed back on the PGA Tour.

While McIlroy has eased up on that position, he's still continued to oppose LIV and its events.

LIV is backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

“I’m sure there’s players who are still playing on the PGA Tour who still talk to the guys from LIV and had offers,” he said.

“It’s never even been a conversation for us. It’s unfortunate that we have to deal with it; this is the state that our game’s in. I’ll play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career.”

The Florida-based Irish golfer has a net worth estimated at $170 million, thanks to tournament wins and endorsements, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reuters

Amitabh Bachchan

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought a plot of land worth 100 million Indian rupees ($1.2 million) in the coastal town of Alibaug, in the west Indian state of Maharashtra, to build a luxury villa, according to Indian daily Economic Times.

“The actor has bought the land parcel spread over 10,000 square feet from The House of Abhinandan Lodha for over 100 million rupees,” ET said, quoting a source.

The actor, 81, bought the plot in a project called A Alibaug, Indian daily Hindustan Times said.

Earlier, Bachchan had bought land from the same builder in the temple town of Ayodhya.

Alibaug has emerged as a preferred real estate destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury retreats and investment opportunities, according to Indian media reports.

Bachchan is reported to have a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Over the years, the veteran actor has become involved in a range of business ventures.

In 2013, he purchased a 10 per cent stake in Indian technology company Justdial. Over the years, his initial investment led to significant gains.

He also has a 3.4 per cent stake in cloud computing company Stampede Capital.

His family owns about $250,000 worth of shares in Meridian Tech, a US-based consulting company, Celebrity Net Worth said.

Bachchan has an extensive real estate portfolio with multiple properties in India. He owns five bungalows within the Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme of Mumbai.

In 2023, Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, gave their Pratiksha bungalow, the first of their five family homes in Juhu, to their 49-year-old daughter Shweta Nanda as a gift, the Hindustan Times reported.

Pratiksha was the first bungalow the couple purchased shortly after the success of his blockbuster Sholay was released in 1975.

One of their bungalows was leased to Citibank for a considerable rental income. Citibank vacated the property in June 2019 after the expiry of the lease, according to the HT.

The same property has now been leased to State Bank of India for 1.89 million rupees a month for 15 years, the daily reported in 2021.

The actor reportedly also owns a number of agricultural land plots in Bhopal, Barabanki and Lucknow.

Bachchan has acted in more than 200 films in a career spanning more than five decades.

Sofia Vergara's personal fortune stands at $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

Actress Sofia Vergara has finally sold her Beverly Hills, Tuscan-style villa two years after its listing.

The property was listed in June 2022 with a nearly $20 million asking price. The listing price of the 11,000-square-foot Mediterranean manor slashed to $13.7 million, according to the Robb Report.

The Modern Family actress bought the house 10 years ago for $10.6 million and gave the 2006 home a contemporary makeover.

The seven-bedroom property offers 11,369 square feet of living space and has been remodelled by Los Angeles designer Jennifer Bevan, the report said.

Hidden behind walls, gates and a towering hedge, celebrity neighbours include Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

Vergara, 51, and her husband, Joe Manganiello, have since invested in a larger property in the area. Their new seven-bedroom, 17,100-square-foot property is in the same Italian villa-style as their previous home and was formerly owned by baseball player Barry Bonds.

The actress acquired the property in 2020 for $26 million, according to Robb Report.

Vergara and Mr Manganiello met at a White House Correspondents dinner in 2014, became engaged six months after they began dating and were married in November 2015.

The Colombia-born actress and model – best known for her 11-season run as Gloria on the TV series Modern Family – ranked as the highest-paid television actress for many years.

Today, her net worth is estimated at $180 million.

A substantial part of Vergara's wealth comes from her television work – most notably through Modern Family.

She also earns considerable income through brand endorsements and appearances in commercials. She also earned $10 million a year as a judge on America's Got Talent.

Vergara has a jeans brand that is sold exclusively at Walmart, a line of furniture and several perfumes. In a typical year, Vergara earns $40 million to $50 million from all her business endeavours, Celebrity Net Worth estimates.