Where to find the UAE's best car deals this Ramadan

Ramadan has long been regarded as one of the best times of the year to buy a new car, driven by bargain-hunting consumers looking for the best deals to save money on a new set of wheels.

New and used car sales in the UAE during Ramadan typically surge by about 50 per cent when compared to the rest of the year, according to Dubai-based automotive data platform AlgoDriven.

The increase in sales during Ramadan is driven by both cause and effect, says Glenn Harwood, co-founder of AlgoDriven.

“The best deals of the year are often found in Ramadan, with dealerships competing to give the best value to buyers. Traditionally, it is also a time of generosity, where consumers are more likely to make a new car purchase,” Mr Harwood says.

“We also see customers who have traditionally bought cars during Ramadan that are ready to upgrade or, alternatively, their finance, registration and insurance may be expiring on their current car, which encourages another purchase.”

The UAE’s auto sector is the second biggest in the GCC region, after Saudi Arabia, data by Statista shows.

The most popular passenger car brand is Toyota, followed by vehicles manufactured by Korean and US companies. Unsurprisingly, SUVs are the most common car type on the UAE’s roads, the data research company says.

Revenue in the UAE’s passenger car market is expected to reach an annual growth rate of 0.89 per cent, resulting in projected market volume of $6.6 billion by 2028, Statista says. This compares with $6.4 billion in 2024 and is being driven by a rising population and expatriates buying cars on arrival in the country.

Ramadan car deals are offered by most dealerships in the Emirates – and many of them are standard across the sector, such as free registration, free insurance, three or five-year warranties and service and maintenance packages. Zero per cent finance is also an incentive to lure buyers, as well as no loan repayments, now known as buy now, pay later plans, for the first few months.

Used cars are also becoming more popular for UAE motorists, with 57 per cent saying they are considering buying a pre-owned vehicle this Ramadan, according to a survey conducted by Audi Abu Dhabi last month.

The survey, which polled more than 1,000 people between the ages of 18 and 50, aimed to explore drivers’ preferences for used cars during the holy month.

The top priority for 41 per cent of drivers considering a used car was finding the right vehicle at the right price, the survey found. Seasonal discounts and special offers are also a major factor for 38 per cent of respondents to the Audi poll.

“This highlights the strategic timing of used car purchases during Ramadan,” the survey said.

“While the data suggests value reigns supreme, brand trust (32 per cent) and warranty support (28 per cent) remain important, suggesting that established dealerships with a strong reputation for quality used cars can attract value-conscious buyers seeking peace of mind alongside a good deal.”

This Ramadan, car buyers should shop around for the best offers, although they are unlikely to find cash discounts, Mr Harwood says.

This is because car dealers typically favour deals on benefits such as service contracts, window tinting or insurance.

However, zero per cent finance offers and trade-in support can make a real cash difference to buyers.

“Cash discounts might be available, but they are often not advertised,” he adds.

“And, of course, buyers should negotiate – car salespeople are always in the mood for doing deals during Ramadan.”

Here is our round-up of some of the Ramadan car deals on offer this year:

Cadillac

Dubai-based General Motors dealer Al Ghandi Auto has a range of Ramadan deals for buyers in the market for a Cadillac, including the CT4, CTS, XT4, XT5, XT6 and Escalade models.

Escalade buyers are being offered a three-year, zero per cent interest payment plan and Cadillac Premium Care Plus programme, which includes a five-year warranty, maintenance and roadside assistance.

An additional five-year unlimited mileage extended warranty will also apply to Escalade 2023 buyers.

Free registration and tinting are also on the table for buyers of all Cadillac models, while the same offers apply on Al Ghandi Auto’s online showroom, Shop.Click.Drive. The deal is valid until April 30.

Nissan, Infiniti and Renault

During the holy month, Abu Dhabi’s Al Masaood Automobiles is offering a number of benefits and savings opportunities to customers that span its new and used Nissan, Infiniti and Renault models.

The dealership is offering savings of up to Dh30,000 on all new Nissan models, up to Dh10,000 on a new Renault Duster and up to Dh15,000 on a new Renault Koleos.

Renault buyers can also avail a five-year, zero per cent profit rate plan, as well as five years’ warranty and roadside assistance.

Infiniti deals include discounts of up to Dh60,000 on new models and the option to select from a number of benefits, including free unlimited mileage warranty, a free service contract, trade-in bonus or free insurance.

For those in the market for a pre-owned vehicle, Al Masaood Automobiles is offering full financing, free window tinting and registration, two free maintenance services and an extended warranty of up to five years on Nissan certified pre-owned models.

Throughout the holy month, customers will also have a chance to win daily, weekly and grand Eid prizes by spending Dh750 or more at the company’s Nissan service centres.

The offer is available until the end of Ramadan.

Toyota

Al Futtaim Toyota has introduced numerous Ramadan incentives for car buyers this year.

These include zero per cent finance, free insurance, service, window tinting and registration for the Land Cruiser GXR, as well as a drive-on lease programme for Dh2,599 a month.

Buyers of models such as the Toyota Crown, Veloz and Raize can also avail zero per cent finance plans, free insurance and service packages and a lease programme that starts at Dh849 per month.

The dealer is also offering buy now, pay later options on all its Ramadan deals.

Chevrolet

Bin Hamoodah Auto has a range of incentives on its Chevrolet models this Ramadan, including a free iPhone 15 or Samsung S24.

Buyers of Chevrolet models will also be given free insurance and registration, five-year/100,000km service contract, five-year/300,000km extended warranty and four-year regional roadside assistance plan.

Audi

Audi Abu Dhabi and Al Ain has numerous deals on models, including the A6, Q5 and Q8 e-tron, its electric SUV.

Benefits include a five-year free service plan up to 105,000km, a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, free registration and insurance for the first year, five-year roadside assistance and financing options.

Customers who purchase an Audi Q8 e-tron will also receive a free home charger and complimentary installation. Offers are available until the end of Ramadan.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Abu Dhabi is offering a number of Ramadan benefits on a range of models, including Toureg, Golf and Tiguan vehicles.

Benefits include a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, five-year service plan up to 75,000km, five-year roadside assistance and free car insurance for the first year.

The 2024 Volkswagen Touareg is selling for Dh211,000 or Dh3,165 per month, the Golf GTI is available for Dh164,000 (Dh2,460 a month) and the Golf R starts at Dh209,000 (Dh3,135 a month).

Meanwhile, the price for the more budget-friendly T-Roc starts from Dh113,000 (Dh1,695 per month), the Tiguan from Dh118,000 (Dh1,770 per month), and the new Teramont from Dh189,000 (Dh2,835 per month).

The offer is available until April 30.

Lexus

Al Futtaim Lexus is offering Ramadan benefits to customers that include two and three-year/60,000km service packages, zero per cent finance and free one-year insurance and registration on its models.

However, customers will have to choose between the finance plan or the service package on the Lexus ES 350, LX and IS ranges.

Jeep

Customers looking to upgrade to a new 2024 Jeep Wrangler are being offered up to a Dh10,000 trade-in bonus on their current cars during Ramadan.

Finance plans for the SUV start at Dh2,999 a month, and it comes with three years of free service, a five-year warranty, five-year roadside assistance plan and free registration.

Selfdrive

Instead of buying a new car, perhaps leasing one is an option. Selfdrive.ae is offering customers a deal in which they can lease a new car for 12 months at dealership rates during the holy month.

It is also offering up to 30 per cent discounts on three and six-month bookings, as well as an additional Dh50 off on the total booking amount by using the coupon code SDRS at its online checkout.

Bookings can be made through its app and the offer is available until the last day of Ramadan.