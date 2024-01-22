Celebrity Net Worth: Harry Styles backs British label S.S. Daley

Harry Styles

Singer and actor Harry Styles has turned angel investor, taking a minority stake in British fashion brand S.S. Daley.

The size of Styles’ investment was not disclosed. The funds will help S.S. Daley expand its direct-to-consumer business and scale up its operations.

Styles has been associated with the brand since 2020, when he wore the label in his video for his pop-rock track Golden.

“Harry and I have a shared vision for the future of S.S. Daley and we look forward to this new chapter together as we focus on brand longevity and scaling the business into a modern British heritage house,” Steven Stokey-Daley, the label's founder, said.

The move is in line with a trend of celebrities making equity investments in the fashion industry.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have invested in ski-wear brand Perfect Moment, Beyonce and Rihanna have stakes in French accessories label Destree, and Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey are among the backers for Spanx.

Styles, who turns 30 next month, has a net worth of $120 million, according to wealth tracking site Celebrity Net Worth.

He rose to fame as a member of boyband One Direction. Since the band took a hiatus in 2016, Styles has had a successful solo career.

He has sold more than 8.8 million albums, including five million in the US and 1.2 million in the UK, according to Bestsellingalbums.org.

Styles has also won three Grammy awards, including for the song Watermelon Sugar and the album Harry’s House.

His film credits include Dunkirk and Don’t Worry Darling.

Outside entertainment, Styles launched beauty and lifestyle brand Pleasing in 2021. The debut collection included nail polishes and eye make-up. Last November, the label launched three genderless fragrances.

Styles has also endorsed many brands, most notably Apple and Gucci.

But music tours are perhaps his biggest source of income. The As It Was singer’s two-year Love on Tour is one of the top-grossing tours of all time, taking more than $617.3 million from five million people attending, according to Billboard magazine. Styles likely earned $70 million from the tour, Forbes magazine estimates.

Styles’ other investments include the Co-Op Live entertainment arena in his home city of Manchester.

His Erskine Records label holds 365 shares in the holding company, according to the UK’s Business Live publication. The venue is set to open in April.

He owns homes in London’s Hampstead Heath and New York as part of a portfolio valued at $62.5 million, according to media reports.

Tiger Woods is one of the world's few athlete billionaires. AFP

Tiger Woods

Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods has announced the end of a 27-year partnership with sportswear giant Nike.

Mark Steinberg, Woods’ longtime agent, said the golfer made a business decision to not renew with Nike, US news channel CNBC reported.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way,” Woods wrote on X.

“People ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter.”

Mr Knight is the co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike.

Woods has earned an estimated $500 million from Nike, the channel said.

The second part of Woods’ tweet hints at another partnership, but nothing had been announced at the time of going to press.

Woods, 48, has a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to estimates by Forbes. He is one of just a handful of billionaire athletes, alongside basketball’s Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Woods earned $75.1 million in the 12 months to May 2023, Forbes said. The largest chunk of that income came off the golf course, including from sponsorships with Rolex, Bridgestone, Full Swing and Upper Deck.

The Florida resident has numerous business investments, as well as two homes on the state’s Jupiter Island.

His TGR Design firm has been involved with at least a dozen different golf courses, mostly in the US.

Together with fellow golfer Rory McIlroy, Woods launched TMRW Sports, a technology-focused venture. It has announced plans for a new golf league called TGL, to be launched in 2025.

Woods is also a partner with Justin Timberlake and British billionaire Joe Lewis in T-Squared Social, a premium sports bar brand. The first venue opened in New York City last year and another is on the way in St Andrews, Scotland.

The five-time Masters winner also has stakes in Alphabet, the Albany Bahamas luxury resort and mini-golf entertainment company PopStroke, according to investor platform PitchBook.

Ariana Grande has sold her Los Angeles home to Bad Bunny. AFP

Ariana Grande

Singer and actor Ariana Grade has sold her Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles, California, to El Apagon rapper Bad Bunny for $8.9 million.

She has taken a loss of about $600,000 on the 2021 purchase price, according to wealth magazine, the Robb Report.

Together with the city’s mansion tax and other transfer fees, Grande likely lost more than $1 million on the sale.

The property changed hands in a private transaction.

It is made up of three hillside plots that afford stunning views of Los Angeles. The main residence, a 1,600 square feet bungalow, was built in 1946.

Grande has a net worth of $240 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She is one of the world’s most popular singers, with more than 100 record units sold, including 77.5 million digital singles, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

In 2021, the Yes, And? singer founded r.e.m. beauty, a cosmetics line. Last year, the company announced a strategic investment by Sandbridge Capital, a private investment firm.

Grande has released a number of fragrances with Luxe Brands, including bestsellers Moonlight, Sweet Like Candy and Ari by Ariana Grande, which have grossed more than $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She has also partnered with many brands for co-designed collections, including a fashion line with Lipsy London and cat ear headphones with Brookstone. She has endorsed Reebok, Givenchy, Apple, Macy’s and T-Mobile.

With 381 million followers on Instagram, Grande charges an average price of $2.26 million per Instagram post, according to November 2023 data from Influencer Marketing Hub.

Vratika Gupta, chief executive of luxury interiors brand Maison Sia, has purchased a seaview apartment in Mumbai. Photo: Maison Sia

Vratika Gupta

In one of India’s biggest apartment sales, designer Vratika Gupta, chief executive of luxury interiors brand Maison Sia, has purchased a seaview luxury apartment in Mumbai for 1.16 billion Indian rupees ($14 million), according to registry filings reported by real estate data firm IndexTap.

The 12,138 square feet apartment is part of the Oberoi Three Sixty West skyscraper complex in the city’s Worli area.

The new flat, which comes with eight car parking spaces, is a short drive from Ms Gupta’s Raghuvanshi Mills store.

An alumnus of India’s National Institute of Fashion Technology, she launched Maison Sia to bring global luxury objets d’art to Indian consumers.

Last year saw a total of 58 ultra-luxury homes priced above 400 million rupees being sold in seven major cities around India. All but five were in Mumbai, according to Indian property consultant Anarock.

At least 12 deals were worth more than 1 billion rupees each. The number is a 250 per cent increase over 2022, when just 13 homes exceeded 400 million rupees.